Montag, 24.07.2023
WKN: A2JEX3 | ISIN: SE0010869487 | Ticker-Symbol: 979
24.07.23
08:08 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: BuildData Group AB receives observation status (394/23)

Today, July 24, 2023, Goldcup 33244 AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders in BuildData Group AB. Behind Goldcup 33244 AB is a consortium of
existing shareholders in BuildData Group AB led by Striddan Limited. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
BuildData Group AB (BUILD, ISIN code SE0010869487, order book ID 150927) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
