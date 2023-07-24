Nasdaq Stockholm AB: BuildData Group AB receives observation status (394/23)

Today, July 24, 2023, Goldcup 33244 AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in BuildData Group AB. Behind Goldcup 33244 AB is a consortium of existing shareholders in BuildData Group AB led by Striddan Limited. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in BuildData Group AB (BUILD, ISIN code SE0010869487, order book ID 150927) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB