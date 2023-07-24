Georgia Institute of Technology researchers have used aluminum foil-based negative electrodes with engineered microstructures in an all-solid-state lithium-ion cell configuration. They have reported hundreds of stable cycles with practically relevant areal capacities at high current densities.When used in a conventional lithium-ion battery, aluminum fractures and fails within a few charge-discharge cycles, due to expansion and contraction as lithium travels in and out of the material. The material's potential application in batteries was investigated in the past, but to no avail. Now, researchers ...

