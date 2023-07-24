Nepra Foods Announces Investor Webinar and CEO to Provide Company Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ) (the "Company" or "Nepra"), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce an Investor Webinar and company update from the CEO, Chadwick White, providing corporate updates on the following.

Nepra Foods Investor Webinar

The Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Monday, August 1st, 2023, at 4:30 PM (MST) to discuss Nepra Foods' key business highlights for 2023 and growth outlook for 2024.

Webinar Details:

Date & Time: Monday, August 1st, 2023, at 4:30 pm (MST)

Speakers: Chadwick White - Co-founder, CEO, CIO

Click the link below to register for the webinar.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrce2qqT4vGdZ54g1jo77y64AzKTDMmOwI

Topics being covered:

Streamlined operations to ensure profitability by EOY 2023

Significant onboarding of new customer base

Launch of ProPasta Dried Pasta into Foodservice and Retail Development and rollout of a Keto-friendly line

Continued market expansion of Hemp-based Egg Replacement

Launch of Hemp Aminos and flavorings into Foodservice and Retail

Continued development of proprietary hemp-based ingredients

Regional launch of gluten-replacement proteins

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. It believes eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, do not tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or do not want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

For further information contact:

Chadwick White, CEO

pr@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

