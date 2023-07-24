Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3EV | ISIN: CA64067L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P6
Tradegate
19.07.23
10:04 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,013
-30,59 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0330,05212:59
0,0340,05209:34
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 12:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nepra Foods Announces Investor Webinar and CEO to Provide Company Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ) (the "Company" or "Nepra"), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce an Investor Webinar and company update from the CEO, Chadwick White, providing corporate updates on the following.

Nepra Foods Investor Webinar

The Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Monday, August 1st, 2023, at 4:30 PM (MST) to discuss Nepra Foods' key business highlights for 2023 and growth outlook for 2024.

Webinar Details:

Date & Time: Monday, August 1st, 2023, at 4:30 pm (MST)

Speakers: Chadwick White - Co-founder, CEO, CIO

Click the link below to register for the webinar.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrce2qqT4vGdZ54g1jo77y64AzKTDMmOwI

Topics being covered:

  • Streamlined operations to ensure profitability by EOY 2023
  • Significant onboarding of new customer base
  • Launch of ProPasta Dried Pasta into Foodservice and Retail
    • Development and rollout of a Keto-friendly line
  • Continued market expansion of Hemp-based Egg Replacement
  • Launch of Hemp Aminos and flavorings into Foodservice and Retail
  • Continued development of proprietary hemp-based ingredients
  • Regional launch of gluten-replacement proteins

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. It believes eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, do not tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or do not want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

For further information contact:

Chadwick White, CEO
pr@neprafoods.com
(720)-729-8500

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769687/Nepra-Foods-Announces-Investor-Webinar-and-CEO-to-Provide-Company-Update

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.