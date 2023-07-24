LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $38.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $39.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, in the preceding first quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) for the 2023 second quarter totaled $60.4 million, up 11% from $54.5 million in the preceding first quarter.

"Throughout the second quarter, we continued to maintain high levels of capital and liquidity to prudently navigate an operating environment that is challenging for regional banks," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Year-over-year, our total capital ratio increased 51 basis points to 12.64% at June 30, 2023. At the end of the 2023 second quarter, our tangible common equity ratio (1) was a robust 8.04%.

"Our asset quality remains healthy. We recorded net recoveries of $552 thousand for the 2023 second quarter, and nonperforming assets decreased 30% year-over-year. We have steadily built our allowance for credit losses, with coverage at 1.16% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023.

"Year-over-year, our loans receivable grew 2% to $14.9 billion, and our total deposits grew 4% to $15.6 billion at June 30, 2023. With Bank of Hope's strong balance sheet and continued investment in enhancing our products and services, we are focused on expanding our relationships with our customers and strengthening our market leadership in the Korean American community and beyond," said Kim.

Q2 2023 Highlights

Capital growth. Total capital was $2.10 billion at June 30, 2023, growing 2% from March 31, 2023. The total capital ratio increased 39 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 12.64% at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share at June 30, 2023, was $17.23, and tangible common equity ("TCE") per share (1) was $13.32, up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, quarter-over-quarter. The TCE ratio of 8.04% as of June 30, 2023, expanded 13 basis points from March 31, 2023.

Total capital was $2.10 billion at June 30, 2023, growing 2% from March 31, 2023. The total capital ratio increased 39 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 12.64% at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share at June 30, 2023, was $17.23, and tangible common equity ("TCE") per share was $13.32, up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, quarter-over-quarter. The TCE ratio of 8.04% as of June 30, 2023, expanded 13 basis points from March 31, 2023. Strong liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.30 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023. Available borrowing capacity, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled $7.75 billion, equivalent to 50% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.30 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023. Available borrowing capacity, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled $7.75 billion, equivalent to 50% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. Healthy asset quality. Nonperforming assets declined 3% quarter-over-quarter. The nonperforming assets ratio improved to 0.38% of total assets at June 30, 2023, down from 0.39% at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded net recoveries of $552 thousand during the 2023 second quarter, equivalent to 0.01% annualized of average loans.

Nonperforming assets declined 3% quarter-over-quarter. The nonperforming assets ratio improved to 0.38% of total assets at June 30, 2023, down from 0.39% at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded net recoveries of $552 thousand during the 2023 second quarter, equivalent to 0.01% annualized of average loans. Total deposits of $15.62 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased 1% quarter-over-quarter and grew 4% year-over-year. Uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023, represented 36% of the Bank's deposits, compared with 38% at March 31, 2023.

of $15.62 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased 1% quarter-over-quarter and grew 4% year-over-year. Uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023, represented 36% of the Bank's deposits, compared with 38% at March 31, 2023. Loans receivable of $14.86 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased 1% quarter-over-quarter and grew 2% year-over-year.

of $14.86 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased 1% quarter-over-quarter and grew 2% year-over-year. Efficiency improvement. The efficiency ratio for the 2023 second quarter improved 325 basis points to 59.1% from 62.4% for the preceding first quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the 2023 second quarter improved 325 basis points to 59.1% from 62.4% for the preceding first quarter. PPNR increase. PPNR for the 2023 second quarter totaled $60.4 million, up 11% from $54.5 million in the preceding first quarter.

(1) PPNR, TCE ratio, and TCE per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Net income $ 38,022 $ 39,121 $ 52,088 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 130,689 $ 133,878 $ 141,538 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 60,370 $ 54,502 $ 73,919 Loans receivable $ 14,864,810 $ 15,064,849 $ 14,546,049 Deposits $ 15,619,352 $ 15,828,209 $ 15,029,630 Total assets $ 20,366,138 $ 20,568,884 $ 18,089,062 Total equity $ 2,067,998 $ 2,058,580 $ 2,000,369 Total capital ratio 12.64 % 12.25 % 12.13 % Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (1) 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.68 % Net recoveries (charge offs) $ 552 $ (108 ) $ 930 Net recoveries/average loans receivable (2) 0.01 % - % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses $ 172,996 $ 163,544 $ 151,580 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (3) 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.61 % Return on average assets ("ROA") (2) 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.17 % Return on average equity ("ROE") (2) 7.34 % 7.65 % 10.33 % Return on average TCE ("ROTCE") (1) (2) 9.49 % 9.93 % 13.48 % ROA (PPNR) (1) (2) 1.18 % 1.14 % 1.65 % ROE (PPNR) (1) (2) 11.65 % 10.65 % 14.66 % Net interest margin (2) 2.70 % 3.02 % 3.36 % Noninterest expense / average assets (2) 1.71 % 1.89 % 1.80 % Efficiency ratio 59.13 % 62.38 % 52.09 %

__________________

(1) PPNR, TCE ratio, ROTCE, ROA (PPNR), and ROE (PPNR) are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. (2) Annualized. (3) Excludes delinquent Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation.

Operating Results for the 2023 Second Quarter

Net interest income. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2023 second quarter totaled $130.7 million, a decrease of 2% compared with $133.9 million in the preceding first quarter. 2023 second quarter interest income of $267.2 million increased $30.5 million quarter-over-quarter, driven by growth in average interest earning cash and deposits at other banks, as well as expanding loan yields. This was offset by higher interest expense, which increased $33.7 million quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a higher cost of interest bearing deposits and a higher volume of average borrowings.

The net interest margin for the 2023 second quarter decreased 32 basis points to 2.70%, from 3.02% in the preceding first quarter, primarily reflecting a higher cost of funds and an increase in average borrowings, partially offset by loan yield expansion and growth in average interest earning cash and deposits at other banks.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2023 second quarter was 5.99%, up 24 basis points from 5.75% in the preceding first quarter. This reflected increases in market interest rates and a significant increase in the average rate on new loans. The average rate on new loans originated in the 2023 second quarter was 8.37%, up 84 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the 2023 second quarter was 2.79%, up 42 basis points from 2.37% in the preceding first quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on interest bearing deposit accounts.

Noninterest income. Noninterest income for the 2023 second quarter totaled $17.0 million, up 55% from $11.0 million in the preceding first quarter. Other income and fees for the 2023 second quarter included a $5.8 million cash distribution from a gain on an investment in an affordable housing partnership. During the 2023 second quarter, the Company sold $38.4 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans and $6.6 million of residential mortgage loans, for a gain on loan sales of $2.0 million, compared with $40.7 million and $7.3 million, respectively, sold in the preceding first quarter for a gain on loan sales of $2.3 million.

Noninterest expense. Noninterest expense for the 2023 second quarter decreased 3% to $87.3 million, down from $90.4 million in the preceding first quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by the impact of an industry-wide increase in the FDIC assessment rate of two basis points.

The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 second quarter improved to 59.1% from 62.4% in the preceding first quarter. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.71% for the 2023 second quarter, down from 1.89% for the 2023 first quarter.

Tax rate. The effective tax rate for the 2023 second quarter was 26.1%, compared with 25.9% for the preceding first quarter. The year-to-date effective tax rate for the first six months of 2023 was 26.0%.

Balance Sheet Summary

Loans. New loan originations for the 2023 second quarter totaled $490.6 million, compared with $568.7 million for the preceding first quarter. The following table sets forth the components of new loan production for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans $ 115,444 $ 176,798 $ 522,093 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 318,063 344,194 544,639 SBA loans 38,051 29,977 35,085 Residential mortgage loans 18,736 14,317 181,408 Other loans 280 3,375 2,770 Total new loan originations $ 490,574 $ 568,661 $ 1,285,995

At June 30, 2023, loans receivable decreased 1% quarter-over-quarter to $14.86 billion from $15.06 billion at March 31, 2023. Year-over-year, loans receivable grew 2%, up from $14.55 billion at June 30, 2022. The following table sets forth the loan portfolio composition and percentage of total loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage C&I loans $ 4,805,126 32.3 % $ 4,821,270 32.0 % $ 4,395,738 30.2 % CRE loans 9,192,160 61.9 % 9,373,529 62.2 % 9,335,020 64.2 % Residential mortgage and other loans 867,524 5.8 % 870,050 5.8 % 815,291 5.6 % Loans receivable $ 14,864,810 100.0 % $ 15,064,849 100.0 % $ 14,546,049 100.0 %

Deposits. At June 30, 2023, total deposits decreased 1% to $15.62 billion from $15.83 billion at March 31, 2023. Year-over-year, total deposits grew 4%, up from $15.03 billion at June 30, 2022. The following table sets forth the deposit composition and percentage of total deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,229,247 27.1 % $ 4,504,621 28.4 % $ 5,689,992 37.9 % Money market and interest bearing demand deposits 4,188,584 26.8 % 4,331,998 27.4 % 6,339,467 42.2 % Savings deposits 224,495 1.4 % 231,704 1.5 % 326,927 2.1 % Time deposits 6,977,026 44.7 % 6,759,886 42.7 % 2,673,244 17.8 % Total deposits $ 15,619,352 100.0 % $ 15,828,209 100.0 % $ 15,029,630 100.0 %

Liquidity. At June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.30 billion from $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023, and up from $0.20 billion at June 30, 2022. Available borrowing capacity, cash and cash equivalents, and unpledged investment securities totaled $7.75 billion, equivalent to 50% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, and well exceeding the Bank's uninsured deposit balances.

Borrowings and Convertible Notes. Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings were $2.26 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $2.13 billion at March 31, 2023, and $0.57 billion at June 30, 2022. At the expiration of the Optional Put for the holders of the Company's 2% Convertible Senior Notes due 2038, $197 million of the principal amount was paid off on May 15, 2023, with existing cash.

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the 2023 second quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.9 million, compared with $1.7 million in the preceding first quarter, building its allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses increased to $173.0 million at June 30, 2023, up from $163.5 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.16% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, up from 1.09% a quarter ago.

The following table sets forth the allowance for credit losses and allowance coverage ratios at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Allowance for credit losses $ 172,996 $ 163,544 $ 151,580 Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.04 %

Credit Quality

Asset quality continued to be healthy. The Company recorded net recoveries of $552 thousand in the 2023 second quarter, representing an annualized net recovery ratio of 0.01% of average loans. The following table sets forth net recoveries (charge offs) and net recoveries to average loans receivable, annualized, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Net recoveries (charge offs) $ 552 $ (108 ) $ 930 Net recoveries/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.01 % - % 0.03 %

Nonperforming assets. Nonperforming assets totaled $77.4 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 3% quarter-over-quarter, and a decrease of 30% year-over-year. The nonperforming assets ratio improved to 0.38% of total assets at June 30, 2023, down from 0.39% at March 31, 2023, and down from 0.61% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans decreased 4% quarter-over-quarter to $76.4 million at June 30, 2023, down from $79.2 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased 30% year-over-year from $108.6 million at June 30, 2022.

The following table sets forth the components of nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 61,252 $ 78,861 $ 69,522 Accruing delinquent loans past due 90 days or more 15,182 364 12,468 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (2) - - 26,572 Total nonperforming loans 76,434 79,225 108,562 Other real estate owned 938 938 2,010 Total nonperforming assets $ 77,372 $ 80,163 $ 110,572 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.61 %

__________________

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $11.9 million, $7.6 million and $13.2 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 in 2023, which eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans from GAAP; therefore, accruing TDR loans are no longer included in nonperforming loans.

Criticized loans. Total criticized loans were $345.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared with $304.7 million at March 31, 2023, and $340.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Capital

The Company's capital ratios remained strong. At June 30, 2023, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements generally required to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The following table sets forth the capital ratios for the Company at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Minimum Guideline for

"Well-Capitalized" Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.06% 10.75% 10.69% 6.50% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.68% 11.36% 11.33% 8.00% Total Capital Ratio 12.64% 12.25% 12.13% 10.00% Leverage Ratio 9.57% 10.13% 10.32% 5.00%

The following table sets forth the TCE per share and the TCE ratio at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022:

(unaudited) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 TCE per share (1) $13.32 $13.26 $12.80 TCE ratio (1) 8.04% 7.91% 8.68%

__________________

(1) TCE per share and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the "Hope Bancorp Call." A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through July 31, 2023, replay access code 8610354.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures, including PPNR, TCE per share, TCE ratio, ROTCE, ROA (PPNR), and ROE (PPNR). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and the Company's capital levels and has included these figures in response to market participant interest in these financial metrics. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $20.37 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California, Seattle and Tampa, Fla.; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, SBA lending, and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding our business strategies, objectives and vision. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: possible further deterioration in economic conditions in our areas of operation; interest rate risk associated with volatile interest rates and related asset-liability matching risk; liquidity risks; risk of significant non-earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; the failure of or changes to assumptions and estimates underlying the Company's allowances for credit losses; regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations; and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and capitalization. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change Cash and due from banks $ 2,302,339 $ 2,212,637 4 % $ 197,062 1,068 % Investment securities 2,186,346 2,231,989 (2 )% 2,352,997 (7 )% Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock and other investments 60,213 59,962 - % 87,109 (31 )% Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 49,246 125,268 (61 )% 76,376 (36 )% Loans receivable 14,864,810 15,064,849 (1 )% 14,546,049 2 % Allowance for credit losses (172,996 ) (163,544 ) 6 % (151,580 ) 14 % Net loans receivable 14,691,814 14,901,305 (1 )% 14,394,469 2 % Accrued interest receivable 60,118 57,021 5 % 37,845 59 % Premises and equipment, net 50,513 47,887 5 % 46,093 10 % Bank owned life insurance 88,238 87,842 - % 77,692 14 % Goodwill 464,450 464,450 - % 464,450 - % Servicing assets 11,532 11,628 (1 )% 11,215 3 % Other intangible assets, net 4,830 5,278 (8 )% 6,698 (28 )% Other assets 396,499 363,617 9 % 337,056 18 % Total assets $ 20,366,138 $ 20,568,884 (1 )% $ 18,089,062 13 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 15,619,352 $ 15,828,209 (1 )% $ 15,029,630 4 % FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings 2,260,000 2,130,000 6 % 573,000 294 % Convertible notes, net 444 206,658 (100 )% 216,678 (100 )% Subordinated debentures 107,188 106,875 - % 105,953 1 % Accrued interest payable 109,236 53,818 103 % 4,112 2,557 % Other liabilities 201,920 184,744 9 % 159,320 27 % Total liabilities $ 18,298,140 $ 18,510,304 (1 )% $ 16,088,693 14 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 137 $ 137 - % $ 137 - % Additional paid-in capital 1,433,788 1,430,977 - % 1,424,891 1 % Retained earnings 1,127,624 1,106,390 2 % 1,011,715 11 % Treasury stock, at cost (264,667 ) (264,667 ) - % (264,667 ) - % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (228,884 ) (214,257 ) (7 )% (171,707 ) (33 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,067,998 2,058,580 - % 2,000,369 3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,366,138 $ 20,568,884 (1 )% $ 18,089,062 13 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 120,014,888 119,865,732 119,473,939 Treasury stock shares 17,382,835 17,382,835 17,382,835

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 225,671 $ 215,935 5 % $ 145,024 56 % $ 441,606 $ 277,696 59 % Interest on investment securities 15,534 15,125 3 % 12,308 26 % 30,659 23,964 28 % Interest on cash and deposits at other banks 25,295 4,922 414 % 74 34,082 % 30,217 211 14,221 % Interest on other investments 684 695 (2 )% 418 64 % 1,379 825 67 % Total interest income 267,184 236,677 13 % 157,824 69 % 503,861 302,696 66 % Interest on deposits 109,724 92,348 19 % 12,220 798 % 202,072 20,896 867 % Interest on borrowings 26,771 10,451 156 % 4,066 558 % 37,222 7,086 425 % Total interest expense 136,495 102,799 33 % 16,286 738 % 239,294 27,982 755 % Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses 130,689 133,878 (2 )% 141,538 (8 )% 264,567 274,714 (4 )% Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,900 1,700 424 % 3,200 178 % 10,600 (7,800 ) N/A Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 121,789 132,178 (8 )% 138,338 (12 )% 253,967 282,514 (10 )% Service fees on deposit accounts 2,325 2,221 5 % 2,270 2 % 4,546 4,244 7 % Net gains on sales of SBA loans 1,872 2,225 (16 )% 5,804 (68 )% 4,097 11,407 (64 )% Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans 82 64 28 % 76 8 % 146 833 (82 )% Other income and fees 12,735 6,468 97 % 4,596 177 % 19,203 9,448 103 % Total noninterest income 17,014 10,978 55 % 12,746 33 % 27,992 25,932 8 % Salaries and employee benefits 52,305 57,169 (9 )% 51,058 2 % 109,474 98,803 11 % Occupancy 6,967 7,521 (7 )% 7,178 (3 )% 14,488 14,513 - % Furniture and equipment 5,393 5,058 7 % 4,778 13 % 10,451 9,422 11 % Data processing and communications 2,917 2,822 3 % 2,893 1 % 5,739 5,354 7 % FDIC assessment 4,691 1,781 163 % 1,450 224 % 6,472 3,019 114 % Earned interest credit 5,090 4,427 15 % 835 510 % 9,517 1,311 626 % Other 9,970 11,576 (14 )% 12,173 (18 )% 21,546 23,316 (8 )% Total noninterest expense 87,333 90,354 (3 )% 80,365 9 % 177,687 155,738 14 % Income before income taxes 51,470 52,802 (3 )% 70,719 (27 )% 104,272 152,708 (32 )% Income tax provision 13,448 13,681 (2 )% 18,631 (28 )% 27,129 39,882 (32 )% Net income $ 38,022 $ 39,121 (3 )% $ 52,088 (27 )% $ 77,143 $ 112,826 (32 )% Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.64 $ 0.94 Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.64 $ 0.93 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 119,953,174 119,551,247 120,219,919 119,753,321 120,175,894 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 120,129,359 120,242,295 120,699,638 120,179,443 120,898,605

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Profitability measures (annualized): 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 ROA 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.17 % 0.78 % 1.27 % ROE 7.34 % 7.65 % 10.33 % 7.49 % 10.99 % ROA (PPNR) (1) 1.18 % 1.14 % 1.65 % 1.16 % 1.63 % ROE (PPNR) (1) 11.65 % 10.65 % 14.66 % 11.15 % 14.11 % ROTCE (1) 9.49 % 9.93 % 13.48 % 9.70 % 14.27 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 3.02 % 3.36 % 2.85 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio (not annualized) 59.13 % 62.38 % 52.09 % 60.74 % 51.80 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.71 % 1.89 % 1.80 % 1.80 % 1.75 %

(1) ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), and ROTCE are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Annualized

Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Annualized

Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Annualized

Average

Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,105,212 $ 225,671 5.99 % $ 15,235,386 $ 215,935 5.75 % $ 14,327,476 $ 145,024 4.06 % Investment securities 2,243,614 15,534 2.78 % 2,248,479 15,125 2.73 % 2,424,454 12,308 2.04 % Interest earning cash and deposits at other banks 1,996,924 25,295 5.08 % 473,344 4,922 4.22 % 64,545 74 0.46 % FHLB stock and other investments 47,044 684 5.83 % 47,043 695 5.99 % 69,510 418 2.41 % Total interest earning assets $ 19,392,794 $ 267,184 5.53 % $ 18,004,252 $ 236,677 5.33 % $ 16,885,985 $ 157,824 3.75 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Money market and interest bearing demand $ 4,279,819 $ 34,377 3.22 % $ 5,341,057 $ 41,399 3.14 % $ 6,487,890 $ 8,655 0.54 % Savings deposits 216,060 674 1.25 % 256,194 827 1.31 % 323,114 937 1.16 % Time deposits 6,890,035 74,673 4.35 % 5,543,369 50,122 3.67 % 2,277,938 2,628 0.46 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,385,914 109,724 3.87 % 11,140,620 92,348 3.36 % 9,088,942 12,220 0.54 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 2,177,264 23,622 4.35 % 676,444 6,698 4.02 % 577,966 1,457 1.01 % Convertible notes, net 96,621 598 2.45 % 217,114 1,322 2.44 % 216,540 1,322 2.42 % Subordinated debentures 103,123 2,551 9.79 % 102,791 2,431 9.46 % 101,880 1,287 5.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 13,762,922 $ 136,495 3.98 % $ 12,136,969 $ 102,799 3.44 % $ 9,985,328 $ 16,286 0.65 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,366,820 4,662,139 5,715,830 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 18,129,742 3.02 % $ 16,799,108 2.48 % $ 15,701,158 0.42 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 130,689 1.55 % $ 133,878 1.89 % $ 141,538 3.10 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 3.02 % 3.36 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,366,820 $ - - % $ 4,662,139 $ - - % $ 5,715,830 $ - - % Interest bearing deposits 11,385,914 109,724 3.87 % 11,140,620 92,348 3.36 % 9,088,942 12,220 0.54 % Total deposits $ 15,752,734 $ 109,724 2.79 % $ 15,802,759 $ 92,348 2.37 % $ 14,804,772 $ 12,220 0.33 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Annualized

Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Annualized

Average

Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,169,939 $ 441,606 5.87 % $ 14,100,983 $ 277,696 3.97 % Investment securities 2,246,033 30,659 2.75 % 2,522,293 23,964 1.92 % Interest earning cash and deposits at other banks 1,239,343 30,217 4.92 % 173,836 211 0.24 % FHLB stock and other investments 47,044 1,379 5.91 % 68,974 825 2.41 % Total interest earning assets $ 18,702,359 $ 503,861 5.43 % $ 16,866,086 $ 302,696 3.62 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Money market and interest bearing demand $ 4,807,506 $ 75,775 3.18 % $ 6,413,292 $ 14,355 0.45 % Savings deposits 236,016 1,501 1.28 % 320,824 1,865 1.17 % Time deposits 6,220,422 124,796 4.05 % 2,447,771 4,676 0.39 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,263,944 202,072 3.62 % 9,181,887 20,896 0.46 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 1,431,000 30,320 4.27 % 411,187 2,144 1.05 % Convertible notes, net 156,535 1,920 2.44 % 216,423 2,645 2.43 % Subordinated debentures 102,958 4,982 9.62 % 101,729 2,297 4.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 12,954,437 $ 239,294 3.73 % $ 9,911,226 $ 27,982 0.57 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,513,664 5,694,418 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 17,468,101 2.76 % $ 15,605,644 0.36 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 264,567 1.70 % $ 274,714 3.05 % Net interest margin 2.85 % 3.28 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,513,664 $ - - % $ 5,694,418 $ - - % Interest bearing deposits 11,263,944 202,072 3.62 % 9,181,887 20,896 0.46 % Total deposits $ 15,777,608 $ 202,072 2.58 % $ 14,876,305 $ 20,896 0.28 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 % change Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,105,212 $ 15,235,386 (1 )% $ 14,327,476 5 % $ 15,169,939 $ 14,100,983 8 % Investment securities 2,243,614 2,248,479 - % 2,424,454 (7 )% 2,246,033 2,522,293 (11 )% Interest earning cash and deposits at other banks 1,996,924 473,344 322 % 64,545 2994 % 1,239,343 173,836 613 % Interest earning assets 19,392,794 18,004,252 8 % 16,885,985 15 % 18,702,359 16,866,086 11 % Total assets 20,468,810 19,087,170 7 % 17,876,945 14 % 19,781,806 17,810,045 11 % Interest bearing deposits 11,385,914 11,140,620 2 % 9,088,942 25 % 11,263,944 9,181,887 23 % Interest bearing liabilities 13,762,922 12,136,969 13 % 9,985,328 38 % 12,954,437 9,911,226 31 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,366,820 4,662,139 (6 )% 5,715,830 (24 )% 4,513,664 5,694,418 (21 )% Stockholders' equity 2,072,859 2,046,159 1 % 2,016,577 3 % 2,059,583 2,053,461 - % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans $ 4,805,126 $ 4,821,270 - % $ 4,395,738 9 % Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 9,192,160 9,373,529 (2 )% 9,335,020 (2 )% Residential mortgage and other loans 867,524 870,050 - % 815,291 6 % Loans receivable 14,864,810 15,064,849 (1 )% 14,546,049 2 % Allowance for credit losses (172,996 ) (163,544 ) 6 % (151,580 ) 14 % Loans receivable, net $ 14,691,814 $ 14,901,305 (1 )% $ 14,394,469 2 % CRE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change Multi-tenant retail $ 1,778,068 $ 1,817,874 (2 )% $ 2,603,516 (32 )% Hotels/motels 868,286 900,990 (4 )% 1,143,982 (24 )% Gas stations and car washes 1,042,290 1,046,528 - % 1,080,777 (4 )% Mixed-use facilities 834,948 818,227 2 % 833,342 - % Industrial warehouses 1,301,075 1,309,763 (1 )% 1,279,647 2 % Multifamily 1,257,971 1,302,597 (3 )% 989,840 27 % Single-tenant retail 690,418 706,593 (2 )% 720,413 (4 )% Office 463,998 464,703 - % 440,593 5 % All other 955,106 1,006,254 (5 )% 242,910 293 % Total CRE loans $ 9,192,160 $ 9,373,529 (2 )% $ 9,335,020 (2 )% DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 % change 6/30/2022 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,229,247 $ 4,504,621 (6 )% $ 5,689,992 (26 )% Money market and interest bearing demand 4,188,584 4,331,998 (3 )% 6,339,467 (34 )% Savings deposits 224,495 231,704 (3 )% 326,927 (31 )% Time deposits 6,977,026 6,759,886 3 % 2,673,244 161 % Total deposits $ 15,619,352 $ 15,828,209 (1 )% $ 15,029,630 4 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL & CAPITAL RATIOS: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,067,998 $ 2,058,580 $ 2,000,369 Total capital $ 2,102,625 $ 2,068,433 $ 1,948,953 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.06 % 10.75 % 10.69 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.68 % 11.36 % 11.33 % Total capital ratio 12.64 % 12.25 % 12.13 % Leverage ratio 9.57 % 10.13 % 10.32 % Total risk weighted assets $ 16,639,593 $ 16,886,419 $ 16,066,709 Book value per common share $ 17.23 $ 17.17 $ 16.74 TCE per share (1) $ 13.32 $ 13.26 $ 12.80 TCE ratio (1) 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.68 % (1) TCE per share and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Quantitative reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 163,544 $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 147,450 $ 162,359 $ 140,550 ASU 2022-02 day 1 adoption impact - (407 ) - - - (407 ) - Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,900 1,700 8,200 9,200 3,200 10,600 (7,800 ) Recoveries 1,531 387 3,222 331 1,642 1,918 21,045 Charge offs (979 ) (495 ) (9,624 ) (550 ) (712 ) (1,474 ) (2,215 ) Balance at end of period $ 172,996 $ 163,544 $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 172,996 $ 151,580 Net recoveries (charge offs)/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.01 % - % (0.17 )% (0.01 )% 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.27 % 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 3,081 $ 2,971 $ 1,351 $ 1,231 $ 1,481 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE OFFS): 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 CRE loans $ (438 ) $ 109 $ (2,022 ) $ (9 ) $ 508 $ (329 ) $ 16,926 C&I loans 1,091 (196 ) (4,174 ) (115 ) 461 895 1,990 Residential mortgage and other loans (101 ) (21 ) (206 ) (95 ) (39 ) (122 ) (86 ) Net loan recoveries (charge offs) $ 552 $ (108 ) $ (6,402 ) $ (219 ) $ 930 $ 444 $ 18,830

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 61,252 $ 78,861 $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522 Accruing delinquent loans past due 90 days or more 15,182 364 401 5,306 12,468 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (2) - - 16,931 25,631 26,572 Total nonperforming loans 76,434 79,225 67,019 95,508 108,562 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 938 938 2,418 1,480 2,010 Total nonperforming assets $ 77,372 $ 80,163 $ 69,437 $ 96,988 $ 110,572 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 3.74 % 3.89 % 3.44 % 4.91 % 5.53 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.62 % 0.75 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.41 % 0.52 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 226.33 % 206.43 % 242.26 % 168.11 % 139.63 % (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $11.9 million, $7.6 million, $9.8 million, $9.9 million, and $13.2 million, at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 in 2023, which eliminated the concept of TDR from GAAP; therefore, accruing TDR loans are no longer included in nonperforming loans. NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 CRE loans $ 29,270 $ 44,376 $ 33,915 $ 47,807 $ 53,966 C&I loans 23,042 26,191 5,620 7,675 8,206 Residential mortgage and other loans 8,940 8,294 10,152 9,089 7,350 Total nonaccrual loans $ 61,252 $ 78,861 $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 30 - 59 days past due $ 9,295 $ 7,662 $ 7,049 $ 13,092 $ 10,090 60 - 89 days past due 178 249 2,243 4,933 6,354 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 9,473 $ 7,911 $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 CRE loans $ 7,339 $ 3,652 $ 4,115 $ 9,694 $ 7,919 C&I loans 990 419 3,300 6,165 3,397 Residential mortgage and other loans 1,144 3,840 1,877 2,166 5,128 Total accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due $ 9,473 $ 7,911 $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 CRITICIZED LOANS: 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Special mention loans $ 210,806 $ 166,472 $ 157,263 $ 79,399 $ 95,797 Substandard loans 134,203 138,224 104,073 204,713 244,748 Total criticized loans $ 345,009 $ 304,696 $ 261,336 $ 284,112 $ 340,545

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures

Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's and the Bank's financial performance and in response to market participant interest. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management are provided below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,072,859 $ 2,046,159 $ 2,016,577 $ 2,059,583 $ 2,053,461 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,515 ) (469,992 ) (471,421 ) (469,752 ) (471,669 ) Average TCE $ 1,603,344 $ 1,576,167 $ 1,545,156 $ 1,589,831 $ 1,581,792 Net income $ 38,022 $ 39,121 $ 52,088 $ 77,143 $ 112,826 ROTCE (annualized) 9.49 % 9.93 % 13.48 % 9.70 % 14.27 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,067,998 $ 2,058,580 $ 2,000,369 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,280 ) (469,728 ) (471,148 ) TCE $ 1,598,718 $ 1,588,852 $ 1,529,221 Total assets $ 20,366,138 $ 20,568,884 $ 18,089,062 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,280 ) (469,728 ) (471,148 ) Tangible assets $ 19,896,858 $ 20,099,156 $ 17,617,914 TCE ratio 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.68 % Common shares outstanding 120,014,888 119,865,732 119,473,939 TCE per share $ 13.32 $ 13.26 $ 12.80 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses $ 130,689 $ 133,878 $ 141,538 $ 264,567 $ 274,714 Noninterest income 17,014 10,978 12,746 27,992 25,932 Revenue 147,703 144,856 154,284 292,559 300,646 Less noninterest expense 87,333 90,354 80,365 177,687 155,738 PPNR $ 60,370 $ 54,502 $ 73,919 $ 114,872 $ 144,908 Average assets $ 20,468,810 $ 19,087,170 $ 17,876,945 $ 19,781,806 $ 17,810,045 ROA (PPNR) (annualized) 1.18 % 1.14 % 1.65 % 1.16 % 1.63 % Average stockholders' equity 2,072,859 2,046,159 2,016,577 2,059,583 2,053,461 ROE (PPNR) (annualized) 11.65 % 10.65 % 14.66 % 11.15 % 14.11 %

Contacts

Julianna Balicka

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

213-235-3235

julianna.balicka@bankofhope.com

Angie Yang

SVP, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

213-251-2219

angie.yang@bankofhope.com