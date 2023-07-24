Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Joins Forces With 10 PM Curfew to Deliver Brands Enhanced Media Reach

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, finalized its Joint Venture (JV) agreement with female, lifestyle, and beauty company, 10 PM Curfew. The collaboration provides each company unparalleled access to the other's media inventory and audiences. 10 PM Curfew boasts extensive female, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle audiences, where Gamelancer focuses on global gaming audiences, which are predominantly male. With more than 51 million followers, 2 billion monthly views, and the 27th most liked handle on TikTok, 10 PM Curfew makes the ideal partner to Gamelancer, which boasts over 41 million followers, 2 billion monthly views, and the largest gaming network on TikTok. The collaboration creates an exclusive audience of over 92 million followers with over 4 billion monthly views.

Fair distribution of proceeds is established in this mutually beneficial partnership, with a 70/30 split in favour of the acting agent in each specific deal. The 'agent' represents either Gamelancer or 10 PM Curfew, depending upon which network the campaign is executed on for each activation. Leveraging the entire network size as a launch pad, the duo intends to introduce intellectual property (IP), podcasts, original series, e-commerce, and apps to drive additional monetization and revenue growth. As stated in a recent sales commentary published by Echelon on April 12, 2023, followers are conservatively appraised within the range of $5 and $7.50[1] each, resulting in a network value estimated between $460 million to $690 million CAD, considering the combined network size of 92 million followers.

Expanding the combined media reach across two distinctly unique audiences provides Gamelancer and 10 PM Curfew the ability to offer enhanced opportunities to brands, agencies, and creators seeking to increase the scope of each campaign across specific demographics. The evolution of the network empowers the companies to foster authentic connections and provide clients access to an exclusive audience of over 92 million Gen Z and young Millennials. The complementary demographic within each network sets the foundation for an unmatched client experience and incomparable analytic results.

*Image supplied by 10 PM Curfew

With an audience of over 82% women, 10 PM Curfew is the largest female lifestyle social publisher network, with a monthly reach of 2 billion views across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and Threads. Excluding its @egirl channel at 67% female, Gamelancer's audience is approximately 80% male and boasts the largest gaming network on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels and has amassed a following of over 5.3 million subscribers.

The combined networks span TikTok, Snapchat, Threads, and Instagram across Gamelancer's gaming audience and 10 PM Curfew's female, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle audiences as follows:

*Image supplied by 10 PM Curfew

TikTok:

Gamelancer 34 million

10 PM Curfew 27 million

Snapchat:

Gamelancer 5.3 million

10 PM Curfew 6 million

Instagram:

Gamelancer 1.8 million

10 PM Curfew 10.5 million

Threads:

Gamelancer 200 thousand

10 PM Curfew 1 million

Since its launch on July 5, Threads has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, attracting an impressive 80 million users within its first two days. Similarly, within a mere four days, Gamelancer gained nearly 200 thousand followers, while 10 PM Curfew amassed an astounding 1 million followers across its proprietary channels since the platform's inception. In addition to its impressive follower count, 10 PM Curfew has also garnered the attention and support of several large and notable brands on the platform. These brands have recognized the value and appeal of 10 PM Curfew's content, leading them to follow and engage with the platform, further solidifying its reputation and reach.

10PM Curfew has created the most engaged, owned-and-operated network of handles across social media, including @girls, @style, @makeup, @females, @hypeblvd and more. Gamelancer offers similar opportunities across its owned and operated network through its official partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. The media company owns the largest gaming inventory on TikTok across its @gaming @gamer @egirl and @gamelancer channels, which are the largest of its 54-channel network. Both companies boast dedicated content development teams, who work continuously to create viral content organically and commercially, continually growing each company's network through authentically strong content output.

Both companies offer authentic bespoke and original artist-generated content (AGC) for organic and commercial brand use. Gamelancer and 10 PM Curfew identify and understand how to utilize trending sounds, transitions, and content aesthetic to develop winning campaign strategies that guarantee top performance metrics using unique content approaches that pinpoint target audiences. Both offer full in-house creative options for brand, agency, and influencer partners. Gamelancer offers full-creative development through Gamelancer Studios, powered by its wholly owned subsidiary JoyBox Media. The sponsoring brand, agency, or creator owns all curated content exclusively.

Gamelancer continuously adds to its impressive roster of brand partnerships, which includes Samsung Canada and US, Canadian and US professional sports leagues, schedule 1 financial institutions in Canada and Australia, Belkin, Celsius, Thorne and more. When combined with 10 PM Curfew's more than 50 brand partnerships including big names like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Gymshark, Steve Madden, Hinge, elf, Princess Polly, Beautycounter, and HBO Max a unique opportunity unfolds for brands, agencies, and creators looking to connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

"The partnership between Gamelancer and 10 PM Curfew opens up exciting opportunities for brands, agencies, and creators to effectively target specific demographics," says Razvan Romanescu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 10 PM Curfew. "With our dedicated content development teams and expertise in creating viral content, we can help brands reach and engage their desired audience organically. Our authentic user-generated content provides a powerful platform for both organic and commercial brand use. Additionally, our strong brand partnerships and full in-house creative options ensure that we deliver compelling and tailored campaigns that resonate with our audiences."

"At Gamelancer and 10 PM Curfew, our deep understanding of target audiences enables us to create digital content that truly resonates, excites, and engages the audiences across our network," says Darren Lopes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 10 PM Curfew. "We recognize the importance of authenticity in today's digital landscape, which is why we leverage the abilities of content creators and influencers to establish a more genuine connection with our target demographics. By collaborating with these creators, we are able to tap into their unique perspectives and leverage their influence to create content that authentically speaks to our audience. This approach not only enhances our campaigns but also strengthens the bond between brands and their desired demographics, fostering long-lasting relationships based on trust and shared interests."

"Through the combination of our owned-and-operated TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Threads networks, this partnership has established a remarkable reach of over 92 million followers, generates a staggering 4 billion monthly views," says Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer Chairman and CEO, "These teams excel at fostering genuine connections and delivering unrivalled analytic insights into an exclusive audience of over 92 million Gen Z and young Millennials. As the popularity of digital channel ownership continues to rise, brands are redirecting their media spend from traditional television ads to owned-and-operated digital channel networks, allowing for the establishment of strong relationships with the ever-evolving viewer community."

About 10 PM Curfew

Founded in 2019, 10 PM Curfew pioneered and grew its following across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat with verified handles into some of the most notable mainstream pages on social media. The Company boasts the largest female lifestyle social publisher network, with a monthly reach of 2 billion views across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Threads, and has solidified long term partnerships with several globally recognized brands.

Delivering continued growth and driving results for brand partners including Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Gymshark, Steve Madden, Hinge, elf, Princess Polly, Beautycounter, HBO Max and more.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a world-renowned gaming developer. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 41 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of Gamelancer's audience is located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Visit us at gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] https://mailchi.mp/e0af42bff00e/0r1709urqh-6042887?e=8f40ea7e8d

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769784/Gamelancer-Media-Joins-Forces-With-10-PM-Curfew-to-Deliver-Brands-Enhanced-Media-Reach