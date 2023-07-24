Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Announces Fourth Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

COLLEGEVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (Nasdaq:FEXD) ("the "Company"), announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has decided to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the "Deadline Date") from July 21, 2023, for an additional month, to August 21, 2023, and that its sponsor, Revofast LLC (the "Sponsor") deposited $110,000 into the Company's trust account in connection with this extension, the fourth of twelve potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to the Company.

The Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter"), provides the Company with the right to extend the Deadline Date up to twelve times for an additional one month each time (each, an "Extension"), from April 21, 2023, to up to April 21, 2024.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a special-purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations with an intent to focus on the financial technology sector. The Company is sponsored by Revofast LLC and the management team led by Chief Executive Officer, President and founder Dr. Saiful Khandaker and a team of experienced Fintech business and technology innovators.

For additional information, please visit www.fintechecosys.com.

