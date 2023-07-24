Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Medical System's Electrophysiology Division Has Increased Demand for its Non-invasive Mapping System

New Hospitals Approve Use of VIVO and Existing Customers Increase Utilization

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE/American:RMED) announced today that there is an increase in clinical adoption by hospitals for its VIVO system. The three-dimensional non-invasive mapping system is one of the product lines within the company's electrophysiology division, Catheter Precision, LLC. As previously announced, Catheter Precision recently expanded its sales and clinical support team in the United States as part of its full product launch in Q2 2023.

Included in the evaluations over the next few weeks are a number of hospitals including Staten Island University Hospital, Wellspan Hospital in York, PA, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, and Cleveland Clinic Akron, as well as Cleveland Clinic, main campus in Cleveland, Ohio.

"In Q1 2023, we hired and trained new sales and clinical support employees in strategic locations across the US," said Patricia Kennedy, Chief Commercial Officer at Catheter Precision. "During Q2, we implemented our strategy of introducing and educating physicians and hospital staff about the benefits of using VIVO. Several notable accounts are currently reviewing VIVO, and we anticipate approvals in the coming months along with KOL support. Hospitals are increasingly leveraging technology to reduce costs, save time, and improve patient outcomes while simultaneously increasing margins and revenues."

"Clinical adoption and utilization are a critical part of our growth strategy," said David Jenkins, Interim CEO. "Not every product is approved for evaluation, and receiving approval means that the physicians and hospital staff see value in a product and the evaluation provides us the opportunity to demonstrate these values. Customers are recognizing the values and increasing their utilization of VIVO as evidenced by the increased orders in the consumable accessories."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

