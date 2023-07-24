Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Announces Extensive 20 Year Service Offering for NXG Video Delivery System

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL) (the "Company") announced the establishment of an Extended 20 Year Service Offering specifically designed for the best-selling 5RU NXG Video Delivery System.

Blonder Tongue's Extended 20 Year Service Offering will provide replacement chassis fans and filters at no cost on a Preventive Maintenance Interval (PMI) of every three years. Please call Blonder Tongue Customer Service to order your fans and filters: they will be sent free-of-charge with an easy installation guide.

"The 20 Year Service Offering leverages BT's US Patent US10,785,829, which describes a passive backplane approach, where all the 'active' components are located in the various modules and the chassis and backplane contain passive components only," says Tim Buck, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Replacing the fans and filters every three years will keep the NXG Video Delivery Platform running smoothly for many years to come."

Purchasing a Five (5) Year Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the purchase of the NXG Video Delivery Platform automatically qualifies to receive this 20 Year Extended Service Offering.

The Blonder Tongue NXG Video Delivery System, a 5-RU rack chassis, offers solutions that are highly customizable, module-based IP digital video processing platforms designed for delivering next generation video services on any generation of coax, ethernet, or fiber-optic wiring - without the need for replacing existing infrastructure.

For more information about the NXG Video Delivery System, please visit www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Contacts

Tim Buck

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

tbuck@blondertongue.com

(732) 679-4000

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769443/Blonder-Tongue-Announces-Extensive-20-Year-Service-Offering-for-NXG-Video-Delivery-System