Watchesworld: Watches World reinforcing its commitment to cryptocurrency transactions

Watches World, a leading e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and exchanging luxury watches, continues to disrupt the luxury timepiece market, reinforcing its commitment to cryptocurrency transactions.

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading platform, Watches World has positioned itself at the forefront of the luxury watch market through its unwavering focus on granting unrivalled access to high-end watch models. These include exclusive and hard-to-find editions from renowned brands such as Richard Mille, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe.

Alongside its exceptional selection, Watches World offers a personalized and dedicated service that sets it apart in the industry. With account managers available 24/7, customers receive unparalleled support and assistance with any query they may have. Recognizing time as a precious commodity, Watches World's customer-centric approach guarantees a transparent and enjoyable shopping experience to all, particularly those who value their status and demand high-caliber service.

"The sourcing of exceptional timepieces is at the core of Watches World's success, ensuring that customers have access to the most desirable and prestigious watch models. Be it a limited edition Richard Mille or a rare vintage Rolex, Watches World is committed to satisfying the needs of the most discerning collectors," stated Rudy Esposito, CEO of Watches World.

Esposito further added, "Our continued commitment to embracing cryptocurrency payments demonstrates our quest for innovation and exceptional service. We believe in the potential of blockchain technology to redefine transactional convenience and are proud to offer our customers the flexibility they deserve, ensuring that the value of time transcends all borders and currencies."

Martin van der Sterren, Chief Technology Officer at Watches World, underscored the company's emphasis on security, stating, "At Watches World, we place the highest priority on implementing robust and state-of-the-art security measures to protect our customers' transactions. We leverage the immutable nature of blockchain technology and our stringent protocols to provide multiple layers of protection for every cryptocurrency payment, thereby instilling a sense of trust and peace of mind among our valued customers."

By combining a vast selection of prestigious timepieces, commitment to personalized customer service, and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Watches World is revolutionizing the luxury watch market. As the go-to platform for luxury watch enthusiasts, Watches World invites individuals to explore its unrivalled collection and experience service that surpasses expectations.

About Watches World:

Watches World is a premier e-commerce platform specializing in luxury watches. Focusing on sourcing high-end watch models, including exclusive and hard-to-find editions, Watches World serves as an exceptional destination for collectors, investors, and enthusiasts. With a dedication to providing superior service, Watches World's representatives offer personalized assistance 24/7, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. For more information, visit www.watchesworld.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watches-world-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-cryptocurrency-transactions-301883940.html