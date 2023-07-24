Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899 | Ticker-Symbol: UMA
GlobeNewswire
24.07.2023 | 14:34
Suspension of trading with AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares will take place on July 27, 2023

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 24, 2023 to suspend trading with AS "Latvijas Gaze"
(GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899) shares as of the start of July 27, 2023
trading session. 

The decision was made based on the request of the company to suspend the
trading in its shares due to the extraordinary shareholders meeting scheduled
on July 27, 2023. The company requests the suspension of trading until the
adopted decisions of the extraordinary shareholders' meetings will be made
public. 

The decision to resume trading will be announced separately.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
