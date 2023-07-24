Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first phase summer program at the New Brenda Project located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights include:

448 samples taken over the Xenolith-Porphyry ("XP") target

Potassic alteration and confirmed Cu-Ag porphyry mineralization

Anomalous Cu-Ag-Mo pattern outline over target

2km footprint of the mag destruction ring

Figure 1: (Left) XP mineralized outcrop highlighting biotite-altered xenoliths and potassic alteration, (Right) Chalcopyrite mineralization in outcrop, previously sampled up to 0.67% Cu, 46.1g/t Ag



"The soil sample program at XP has outlined a kilometer-scale Ag-Cu-Mo anomaly over a prominent magnetic-low ring containing calc-alkalic porphyry style mineralization. Another larger and stronger anomaly has also emerged on the northeast edge of the survey zone. This anomaly remains open to the north, east and south. Our priority is to expand the survey to find the edge of the polymetallic soil anomaly and to delineate the best zones for a follow up IP survey," commented Scott Sheldon CEO of Flow Metals.

Results

The large soil grid resulted in the discovery of two main anomalous zones. The central mag-low ring has a diameter of 1200m and showed a silver-bismuth anomaly outlining much of the mag-low ring. A coincident copper-molybdenum anomaly is slightly offset, centered east of the silver bismuth anomaly.

Figure 2: (Top left) Copper values in soil, (Top right) Silver values in soil, (Bottom left) Molybdenum values in soil, (Bottom right) Bismuth values in soil



The second anomaly was discovered on the north-east corner of the survey grid. This anomaly spans over 1 kilometer and is open to the north, west and south. The anomaly shows elevated copper, molybdenum, silver and arsenic. Highly anomalous copper values were discovered another 780m to the southeast. Additional sampling will infill and expand the survey to help find the edges of this large anomaly.

XP Target History

In 2018, a 10m wide outcrop with chalcopyrite mineralization (Figure 1) was discovered and a grab sample was taken. The sample contained 0.67% Cu and 46.11 ppm Ag and elevated trace elements such as Bi, Te and U. The sample had pervasive potassic alteration in the form of biotite replacing hornblende. An airborne magnetic survey was later conducted in 2021 that revealed a large ring-shaped magnetic low anomaly directly underneath the rock sample.

The XP target represents a new Porphyry style geochemical and magnetic anomaly. XP is hosted in the Pennask batholith also seen at the neighboring Brenda mine to the east. The target is also near the contact with the Osprey Lake batholith which hosts the neighboring Elk mine to the west. The xenoliths from which XP gets its name are heavily altered Nicola volcanics that have been replaced by biotite.

QAQC, Sample processing

B-horizon soil samples were taken with chain of custody maintained until the samples were delivered to MS Analytical. Samples were analysed using ICPMS 4-acid digestion with standards and blanks inserted by the lab. The 448 results were analysed using statistical percentile probabilistic methods to determine anomalous values and regional baselines. Baseline and anomalous values will be further refined with more sample data.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts of British Columbia and Yukon.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. There are several risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

