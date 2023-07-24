Firmoo Optical Brand Cements Position as Leading Provider of Stylish and Affordable Glasses and Sunglasses

- World-class Eyewear Brand Offers Style and Cost Savings Without Compromising Quality -

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Optical brand Firmoo founded in 2009 by a group of opticians and designers has emerged as an industry leader in one-stop shopping for eyewear that is both affordable and stylish, with a diverse range of glasses and sunglasses to meet everyone's needs.

The trend-forward company has firmly established itself as a customer-centric, worldwide optical brand that offers attractive, customized eyewear solutions that anyone can afford-without compromising quality.

"Firmoo is a world-class eyewear brand that is proud of its strong reputation as a professional optical company that prioritizes not only quality, but also style and affordability," said Firmoo CEO Jeff. Firmoo produces eyeglasses with the strictest quality control standards in place.

Today, Firmoo have gained millions of registered website users, placing them among the Top 5 companies globally in the glasses foreign trade industry, revered worldwide, and a favorite among eyeglass and sunglass wearers.

Beyond stylish frames, at the forefront of Firmoo's innovation is its cutting-edge functional lens, designed to enhance customers' visual clarity and protect their eyes in various environments. Whether working long hours in front of a computer screen or enjoying outdoor activities, Firmoo's functional lens ensures optimal vision and comfort throughout the day.

Firmoo offers more than 10 different lens options to meet customers' needs. The anti-blue light coating lens effectively blocks harmful blue light emitted by digital screens, reducing eye strain, and promoting healthier vision. Firmoo's functional lens also offers comprehensive UV protection, shielding eyes from harmful rays, making it an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

Beyond its prescription eyeglasses, Firmoo stands as an industry leader in the sunglasses market as well. They specialize in various shades, ranging from clarity improvement to glare reduction. The company's prescription sunglasses protect eyes from harsh UV rays without compromising style, while its polarized sunglasses block 99.9% of glare from bright sunlight for improved clarity and contrast. Firmoo's line of sunglasses also includes photochromic options which automatically adjust to changing light conditions, and magnetic sun clip-ons that allow users to easily transition their regular eyeglasses into sunglasses.

The company has gained millions of registered users on its website, where the brand showcases its women's glasses, men's glasses, prescription sunglasses, glitter glasses, and its Inspire Collection. Firmoo offers styles to suit everyone's taste, including frame shapes reminiscent of constellations, geometric shapes, animals, natural elements, and more. The leading company experiments with both color and design, with each pair of glasses or sunglasses celebrating uniqueness and diversity that speaks to anyone's personality and taste.

About Firmoo:

Firmoo is a one-stop optical destination for customized eyewear services and professional prescription advice. Founded in 2009 by a group of opticians and designers, we believe that eyewear should be trendy, not spendy. We grew from the desire to give everyone around the world the convenience of receiving professional eyecare at an affordable price.

Learn more about Firmoo at https://www.firmoo.com.

CONTACT:

Blair Bao

+17188830287

SOURCE: Firmoo





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769594/Firmoo-Optical-Brand-Cements-Position-as-Leading-Provider-of-Stylish-and-Affordable-Glasses-and-Sunglasses--World-class-Eyewear-Brand-Offers-Style-and-Cost-Savings-Without-Compromising-Quality