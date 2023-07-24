Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023
cheqd Introduces Creds: A Private & Secure Solution To Build Trust and Protect Against AI

Chainwire 
cheqd Introduces Creds: A Private & Secure Solution To Build Trust and Protect Against AI 
24-Jul-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
London, England/ July 24th, 2023 / cheqd, a start-up creating the trusted data economy, where users and organizations 
have full control and portability of their data, is launching Creds - a platform for issuing, holding and sharing 
digital credentials to build portable reputation. 
 
Announced at the Nebular Summit today in Paris, Creds, is a platform to issue digital credentials, or "creds", which 
are a portable, reusable, privacy-preserving, and a secure way to prove identity, build decentralized reputation, and 
establish trust. 
 
Creds addresses a number of Web3 challenges, in particular, community security, engagement, trust, the wave of distrust 
created by generative AI, and privacy concerns. 
 
Community security, portable trust and decentralized reputation 
One of the biggest challenges in Web3 is security. One report shows that crypto scams wiped out nearly USD150M in a 
single week and mass scale distrust in communities. With Creds, projects can confirm personhood and ownership of 
handles, wallets, and reputation, proving admin and moderator role/status across platforms, including Discord and 
Telegram, and preventing impersonation, Sybil attacks, and scams. Fake content, news and even people are being 
supercharged with the advent of generative AI, compounding the issues. 
 
The way to combat this issue is through trust and reputation. Meaning that individuals should be able to build their 
verifiable reputation and port it across different communities and platforms. Creds allows exactly that with the added 
feature of privacy, whereas individuals can choose to share one or a collection of credentials for others to verify as 
real. 
 
Community engagement and gamification 
Gamification enhances user engagement and drives customer acquisition and retention. Companies that use gamification 
are more profitable than those that don't. Creds adds a reputation layer to community strategy enabling projects and 
individuals to explore gamification mechanics, such as incentivized quests and learn-to-earn, create unique reputation 
and trust systems, and increase real engagement. 
"More and more organizations are looking to become community-focused to take advantage of the rising community economy. 
As an example, it's preferable to have a smaller number of real active community members, or superfans, than to have a 
group with thousands of bots.", expands Eduardo Hotta, Head of Marketing & Community at cheqd. 
Privacy-preserving 
Trust and reputation systems have been tried with the use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) 
with varying levels of success. Creds are different to NFTs and SBTs, as they are private, revocable, and can be taken 
to different platforms and ecosystems, since all personal data is off-ledger, where it remains private and secure. Data 
is cryptographically signed and verified by decentralized identifiers (DIDs) on-chain, making it a trusted data. 
 
Fraser Edwards, CEO and Co-founder of cheqd explains: "Creds offers a privacy-preserving alternative to the 
surveillance enabling tech of SBTs and NFTs where you have little control over your privacy, as activities and other 
information are written on the ledger making it public and immutable. Creds are collectable, portable, secure and 
verifiable; it has all the best things that the NFT and SBT have with the addition of everything else they are 
missing." 
 
Launch 
cheqd kicked off the launch of Creds and its verifiable credentials by issuing creds to attendees at the Nebular 
Summit. Attendees, with their creds, have a verifiable way to prove they were at the event, without giving up any 
personally identifiable information about themselves. And, just like an NFT, their creds are collectable and can be 
kept as a memoir of the event they attended. 
 
Sebastien Couture, Founder of Nebular Summit and Interop Ventures says: "Our goal for Nebular Summit is to showcase the 
innovative technology emerging from the interchain ecosystem, and offering credentials to all attendees is a really 
unique and personalized experience to showcase these innovations. We're excited to build from this first edition and 
use them to offer future benefits, like early registration to our events throughout the year." 
 
For further questions or interview requests, please contact Avishay Litani at avishay@marketacross.com. 
 
creds.xyz 
 
About cheqd 
cheqd (cheqd.io) is a privacy-preserving payment and credential network that allows users and organisations to gain 
control and portability of their data. cheqd builds upon Decentralised Identity, Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), and 
Digital or Verifiable Credentials (VCs) with payment infrastructure to create Trusted Data markets as an entirely new 
industry category. Put simply, you can now issue credentials and get paid to do so. 
 
With its technology, cheqd is creating a new paradigm around Trusted Data economies such as lending markets in Web3, 
preference data markets, and others where the user is at the centre. It empowers consumers and businesses with full 
ownership, portability, and control over their data and identities. In addition, this data can be transacted within a 
cutting-edge payment network that prioritises individual privacy and market-first principles. The scale of distribution 
is unmatched as cheqd engages with organisations across Lending, Supply Chain, eCommerce, Education, Manufacturing, 
Gaming and other sectors. 
 
cheqd also features a decentralised reputation platform (creds.xyz) to incentivise and engage Web3 communities though 
learning credentials, as well as protect users from fraud and scamming across Discord, Telegram and beyond. 
 
cheqd.io 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1686063 24-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686063&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
