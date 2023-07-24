Pitzer Relations: Nitel Expands Its Managed Services Globally, Announcing Comprehensive SASE Offering Including International SD-WAN, Secure Remote Access, and Cloud Web Security

Partners with Numerous Global Infrastructure and Technology Vendors to Enable Global Deployments for Domestic Enterprise Customers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Nitel, a leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider, announced today it has expanded its global Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) offering including international SD-WAN, secure remote access, and cloud web security services. Nitel has established key partnerships with numerous access providers as well as VMware for SASE infrastructure that extends to 34 regions.

Mike Frane

Mike Frane, Chief Product Officer for Nitel





According to Nitel chief product officer Mike Frane, these new capabilities are strengthened by Nitel's competency in multi-site managed network solutions and will expand its prospective customer base to include medium and large enterprise companies with international locations. The SASE offering includes SD-WAN, Content Filtering, Threat Detection & Prevention, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The solution will be delivered as a managed service and will be designed, installed, configured and supported by Nitel.

"Since the SASE concept was introduced four years ago, providers have struggled to assemble the technology, management, and network capabilities to deliver a complete offering on a global scale," Frane said. "Nitel's offering follows the SASE framework by addressing the key elements needed for cloud-first businesses to manage and protect their IT environments. Marrying these capabilities with Nitel's existing strengths in deploying custom enterprise managed networks and delivering them both domestically and internationally makes this offering truly unique and powerful."

Frane pointed out that key to supporting Nitel's new global services is a partnership with VMware, a leading global provider of multi-cloud services that enables digital innovation in the enterprise. It offers expansive cloud infrastructure that Nitel will leverage, including a dense SASE footprint in 34 global regions. With access to this footprint, Nitel's global network will be less than 10 milliseconds from 80 percent of the world's population and less than 5 milliseconds from every major cloud provider.

"In today's distributed environment, the reach of VMware's global SASE services and proximity to users, clouds, and SaaS offerings will enable Nitel to deliver optimal network performance regardless of location, while serving as the first line of defense in safeguarding their customers from destructive threats. We are excited to support Nitel in their international growth and in offering comprehensive SASE solutions to their partners and customers," said Abe Ankumah, vice president and general manager, VMware SASE.

Channel partners are embracing the new set of capabilities as an opportunity to break into new types of customers and address prominent customer challenges. Justin Praske, chief solutions officer at ARG commented, "We are thrilled to see continued growth in our partnership with Nitel and their expanded offering. Businesses with an international presence represent a large and growing segment of the market. Having a robust set of tools to help them is exciting."

"As we continue to deliver leading NaaS capabilities to our partners and customers so they can achieve business success, we will look at new and innovative ways to better serve them," Frane emphasized. "The expansion of our global capabilities is one example of how we are doing just that."

About Nitel

Nitel is a leading network as a service (NaaS) provider. We simplify the complex technology challenges of today's enterprise organizations to create seamless and integrated managed network and security solutions to help customers meet the demands of digital transformation. For more information on Nitel, please visit: https://www.nitelusa.com.

Contact Information

Jason Borkowicz

Vice President, Marketing

jborkowicz@nitelusa.com

773-770-1371



SOURCE: Nitel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769777/Nitel-Expands-Its-Managed-Services-Globally-Announcing-Comprehensive-SASE-Offering-Including-International-SD-WAN-Secure-Remote-Access-and-Cloud-Web-Security