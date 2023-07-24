Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed LFi (LFI) on July 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LFI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

LFI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/174617_349214ac94b818d7_001full.jpg

LFi (LFI) is a decentralized network that enables exploration and engagement in the future of wealth creation through its own blockchain and the DeFi ecosystem driven by DAO. Its native token, LFI, was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 20, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing LFi

LFi (LFI) is a decentralized network that enables exploration and engagement through its own blockchain and the DeFi ecosystem driven by DAO.

LFI's vision is a decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy. LFi's mission is to empower users through a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform driven by a DAO community. Guided by its core values, LFi places emphasis on accessibility, ensuring that all users, regardless of their crypto knowledge, wealth, or experience, can leverage available tools. Transparency is maintained through community-driven governance and transparent processes, allowing users to understand the collective goals of the platform. Furthermore, LFi prioritizes security, implementing multiple layers of protection aiming to safeguard the funds of its users, partners, and the entire community.

Their utmost priority lies in security, where they aim to take significant measures to protect users' assets through advanced technology and practices. Recognizing the importance of user experience, LFi is committed to delivering seamless and intuitive experiences that cater to users of all levels of expertise. Additionally, LFi aims to provide a comprehensive solution for asset management, serving as a single platform that eliminates the necessity of switching between multiple DeFi projects.

LFi One stands out as a smartphone with a unique purpose: to support a specialized application for crypto token minting. Although users have the option to utilize LFi One as a standard smartphone, they can also leverage its minting app. The LFi One smartphone offers the convenience of being a portable device that can easily fit in one's pocket.

About LFI Token

LFI is the native token of the LFi ecosystem, granting users access to the network's resources. Users utilize LFI native tokens to pay for network services such as sending cryptocurrencies, minting tokens, and calling smart contracts. Additionally, users can access the benefits of the ecosystem through LFi vesting tokens, known as vLFi.

Based on ERC-20, LFI has a total supply of 800 million (i.e. 800,000,000). Token distribution includes 1% for the Team & Advisors, 0.5% for the Public, 10% for the Ecosystem, 5% for Liquidity, 60% for Minting, and 3.5% for Airdrop. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 20, 2023, investors who are interested in LFI can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about LFI Token:

Official Website: https://lfi.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LFioff

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LFiOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lfiofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/lfiofficial

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4190818FFeB4c7349fa59Eeb08eB6E7Ab70D9Aa7

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174617