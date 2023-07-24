Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET Dial in: U.S. toll-free: 888-886-7786

International: +1 416-764-8658

Access: When prompted, provide event title or access code 82293666.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2023 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 82293666.

