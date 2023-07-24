FOMO PAY PTE. LTD: Bitget partner up with Cointracking to provide crypto tax solution to its users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Cointracking, a renowned crypto tax platform. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the way Bitget users manage their cryptocurrency taxes while also expanding their trading opportunities with innovative products like copy trading.

Cryptocurrency taxation can be a complex and time-consuming process, often leaving users perplexed and overwhelmed. By joining forces with Cointracking, Bitget aims to simplify this intricate procedure, offering users a seamless and comprehensive crypto tax solution. Cointracking's state-of-the-art platform will empower Bitget users to efficiently manage their tax obligations, ensuring compliance with regulations, and streamlining their overall tax experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Cointracking to bring an enhanced level of convenience and ease to our users," said GracyChen, ManagingDirector at Bitget. "Tax compliance is a critical aspect of the cryptocurrency landscape, and our collaboration with Cointracking underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that simplify the crypto trading journey for our users."

In addition to the tax management aspect, the partnership with Cointracking opens doors to exciting trading opportunities for Cointracking users. The integration of innovative trading products, including copy trading, will enable users to replicate the trades of successful traders. This feature caters not only to seasoned traders but also to those new to the crypto market, providing them with access to proven strategies and expert insights.

Copy Trading has gained popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to its potential to boost trading performance and knowledge sharing. By incorporating this feature, Bitget aims to empower users of all experience levels, fostering a collaborative environment where traders can learn from each other and make informed investment decisions.

With this partnership, Bitget continues to solidify its position as a forward-thinking and user-centric cryptocurrency exchange. By leveraging Cointracking's expertise in tax management and offering innovative trading products, Bitget ensures its users have the necessary tools to navigate the dynamic crypto landscape with confidence and convenience.

"We are excited to partner with Bitget and provide their users with a comprehensive crypto tax solution. Our advanced tax platform will simplify the complex process of managing cryptocurrency taxes, ensuring Bitget users can easily meet their tax obligations. Additionally, by offering innovative trading products such as copy trading, we aim to enhance the trading experience and empower users to make informed investment decisions. Together with Bitget, we are shaping the future of cryptocurrency trading and taxation." - Malte Henning Harwardt, Head of Business Development at Cointracking.

About Cointracking

Cointracking is a trusted cryptocurrency tax software that simplifies tax management for individuals and businesses, with 1.3+ million users. With robust tracking and reporting capabilities, Cointracking enables users to effortlessly import your crypto trades, determine your capital gains/losses, and generate the right crypto tax forms.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget stands as the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, distinguished by its innovative Copy Trading services. With a user base exceeding 8 million in over 100 countries and regions, Bitget is dedicated to enabling users to trade smarter through its secure, comprehensive trading solution. The platform encourages crypto adoption by collaborating with reputable partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, and the esteemed eSports events organizer PGL.

