Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Frankfurt
24.07.23
09:21 Uhr
2,440 Euro
-0,040
-1,61 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4402,50017:34
0,0000,00017:30
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 17:16
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Convatec Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Convatec Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) 
Convatec Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
24-Jul-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BD3VFW73 
Issuer Name 
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Toronto 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Canada 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
20-Jul-2023 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
21-Jul-2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 5.001475        0.000000          5.001475        102309658 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   4.993771        0.000000          4.993771 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                  7946287             94363371            0.388459            4.613016 
GB00BD3VFW73 
 
 
                Sub 102309658                            5.001475% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

% of voting rights through 
                                                financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person   Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 22 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself hold more than 3%. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion for as long as the shares are held, with no expiry date.

12. Date of Completion

21-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 259792 
EQS News ID:  1686935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.