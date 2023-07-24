Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ADIL Chain (ADIL) on July 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ADIL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on July 25, 2023.

ADIL Chain (ADIL) is a decentralized, high-efficiency, and energy-saving public chain. Its native token, ADIL, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on July 25, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing ADIL Chain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of ADIL Chain (ADIL), a decentralized, high-efficiency, and energy-saving public chain. It is compatible with smart contracts and supports high-performance transactions. ADIL's mission extends beyond being a public chain; it also focuses on discovering and supporting developers and projects. By leveraging the world's largest trading ecosystem, ADIL aims to become the birthplace of innovative technologies and businesses, establishing a comprehensive ecosystem for technology development, application promotion, and trading.

ADIL Chain is a technology-driven organization. They advocate for decentralized authority and service providers, aiming to provide unrestricted access to the benefits and value created by technology. ADIL Chain recognizes the challenges faced by early blockchain protocols, particularly the blockchain trilemma that suggests a trade-off between security, decentralization, and scalability. However, ADIL Chain believes they have resolved this trilemma with their Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, which allows for over 2,000 transactions per second and one-second confirmation time on their public permissionless blockchain. They emphasize the importance of permissionless systems, enabling open access and decentralization. ADIL Chain is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, allowing seamless migration of applications and providing improved performance and affordability. Their consensus mechanism and cutting-edge technology aims to ensure scalability and fast consensus on their public blockchain.



ADIL Chain implements a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism with a top-21 voter election scheme. Participants submit bids with their stake, public signing key, reward address, desired gas price, and proof of knowledge of the signing secret key. The top 21 bids form the committee for the next session. Proposers, who also function as voters, are chosen from the committee based on stake and follow a round-robin policy to ensure all valid transactions are included on the chain.

About ADIL Token

Based on the ADIL Chain, ADIL has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution includes 20% for marketing, 3% for seed sale, 3% for sale, 4% for staking, 40% for liquidity, 20% for team and advisors, and 10% for partnerships. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on July 25, 2023, investors who are interested in ADIL can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

