JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's to expand its emerging markets presence through the intended acquisition of Maratá's coffee & tea business in Brazil

Amsterdam, 24 July 2023





JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Brazilian coffee & tea business from JAV Group for an undisclosed amount in cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in 2024.

Maratá's coffee & tea business is predominantly present in the northern part of Brazil through its longstanding and well-known brands Café Maratá and Chá Maratá. The business employs around 1,200 employees, operates two manufacturing plants and sells its products through a dense and well-established distribution network.

Upon completion, the acquisition will complement JDE Peet's' existing portfolio of brands predominantly sold in the southern regions of Brazil. The acquisition will increase JDE Peet's' scale and national coverage in Brazil, a market which offers compelling prospects for both volume and value growth. As a result, the acquisition offers long-term value creation potential through attractive revenue and cost synergies.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's, commented: "Over the last three years, we have been focussed on transforming JDE Peet's into a faster growing, correctly invested, and more sustainable company. We are now ready to take the next step and continue our disciplined path of geographical expansion and diversification. I am therefore very pleased with the opportunity to buy Maratá's well-run coffee & tea platform in Brazil, an attractive market we know well and where we have successfully made acquisitions in the past. Following completion, this acquisition will represent a highly complementary proposition to our existing business in Brazil, which has been building strong momentum in recent years, allowing us to serve more cups across a full range of price points and product offerings while expanding our regional presence in Brazil."

José Augusto Vieira, founder of JAV Group, added: "Since Maratá was founded over 50 years ago, we have stayed true to our mission of providing innovative, socially responsible, and high-quality products to consumers across Brazil. I am very proud of the strong and successful coffee & tea platform we have built, and I am very pleased that by handing over our coffee & tea business to JDE Peet's, the world's leading pure-play coffee & tea company, we are securing the long-term development and success of this great business."

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About JOSÉ AUGUSTO VIEIRA (JAV) Group

JAV Group, conducted by the Vieira Family and with more than 50 years of existence in the Brazilian market, comprises a conglomerate of companies operating in the most varied market segments, such as food, agribusiness, packaging and exports.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

