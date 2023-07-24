Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023

WKN: A2DWUW | ISIN: CA37518K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: BRR2
Tradegate
24.07.23
08:04 Uhr
0,160 Euro
-0,002
-0,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2023 | 17:00
Giga Metals Corporation: Giga Metals Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to GIGGF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2), announced today that its common shares, previously trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "HNCKF", are to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "GIGGF" effective today, July 24, 2023.

The Corporation will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") in Canada under the symbol "GIGA.V" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "BRR2".

No action is required by current shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q3 2023.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO
GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
