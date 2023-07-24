Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:08 Uhr
58,20 Euro
+0,20
+0,34 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,4059,6019:08
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 18:16
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: Revenue for the first half of 2023: EUR87.5 million (+5.5%)

DJ Linedata Services: Revenue for the first half of 2023: EUR87.5 million (+5.5%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Revenue for the first half of 2023: EUR87.5 million (+5.5%) 
24-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Revenue for the first half of 2023: EUR87.5 million (+5.5%) 
 
 
         H1 2022 H1 2023 Change Change at constant exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 56.7  59.6  +5.1% +5.2% 
LENDING & LEASING 26.2  27.9  +6.4% +1.1% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  82.9  87.5  +5.5% +3.9%

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 24 July 2023 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR87.5 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 5.5% from the first half of 2022. Organic growth, considering a constant structure and exchange rate, was 3.9%.

Recurring revenue in the first half of 2023 accounted for EUR68 million or 78% of total revenue, a rise of EUR2.6 million from the same period last year.

The order intake since the beginning of the year (excluding Audaxys) increased by 3.4% to EUR34.3 million.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR29.1 million, +6.3%; Q2: EUR30.5 million, +3.9%)

The Asset Management segment continued to grow during the second quarter (+3.9%) driven by momentum in Services. The sales activity saw an increase with half year bookings rising by 12.9% to EUR23.9 million.

The Software division recorded a revenue of EUR43.3 million in the first half of 2023, a slight decrease of EUR0.5 million (or 1.1% considering the same structure and exchange rate), primarily due to reduced activity in Funds Services applications. On the other hand, Front Office solutions had a robust performance primarily due to migration projects for the AMP platform.

The Services division continued to expand, with half-year revenue up 28%, following a record year in 2022 (+40.5% sales growth). This growth underscores the Group's strong position in co-sourcing, which aligns perfectly with the expectations of the asset management market.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR13.4 million, +5.0%; Q2: EUR14.5 million, +7.8%)

The Lending & Leasing segment reported revenue up 6.4%, propelled by the contribution from the recent acquisition in Portugal, Audaxys. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 1.1%, with the organic growth in the second quarter of 2023 being a more substantial 3.1% driven by strong sales of Linedata Capitalstream.

Outlook

Linedata anticipates that the operating result for the first half of 2023 will be comparable to that recorded for the same period last year.

Next communication: H1 2023 results will be announced on 13th September 2023, after trading hours.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels. Linedata generated revenue of EUR 172.7 million in 2022. Linedata is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP www.linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
              Financial communication 
Finance Department 
              Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 
              +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
              info@capvalue.fr 
 
              www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1686835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1686835 24-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.