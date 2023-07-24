Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
21.07.23
19:50 Uhr
29,050 Euro
-0,020
-0,07 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,95029,07019:15
28,95029,08019:15
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 18:46
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam Ventures is pleased to announce an investment in mecorad GmbH, mecorad offers in-line measurement & optimization for hot metal forming of steel and non-ferrous metals

DJ Aperam Ventures is pleased to announce an investment in mecorad GmbH, mecorad offers in-line measurement & optimization for hot metal forming of steel and non-ferrous metals 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Investment 
Aperam Ventures is pleased to announce an investment in mecorad GmbH, mecorad offers in-line measurement & optimization 
for hot metal forming of steel and non-ferrous metals 
24-Jul-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Press Release 
Aperam Ventures is pleased to announce an investment in mecorad GmbH, mecorad offers in-line measurement & optimization 
for hot metal forming of steel and non-ferrous metals 
mecorad's radar sensor technology offers micrometer accuracy in harsh conditions with excellent suitability in casting 
and rolling processes. The technology enables the measurement of thickness, width, evenness, on moving sheets as well 
as level and freeboard in smelting processes. With this investment, mecorad will accelerate its market expansion in 
Europe and in the USA and support its further product development. 
 
   -- mecorad's technology offers one of the most accurate and precise industrial radar sensors for short range 
  usage currently available on the market. mecorad radar sensors are frequency modulated continuous wave FMCW radars 
  with a midband frequency of 122 GHz free from drifting effects. The sensors were developed within steel mill 
  conditions to optimally serve the robustness needs of this demanding industry. 
   -- mecorad offers smart measurements for hot metal processes that enables steel makers to improve yield, 
  quality and processes with Fabrication 2.0 abilities. In the coming years, mecorad and Aperam will explore joint 
  development opportunities to develop new solutions for the stainless steel industry for various stages of the value 
  chain 
"We are delighted to partner with the mecorad team and support their further development. The optimization and 
automation of steel operations is crucial in a sector facing the need for a lower energy consumption and higher 
productivity. Together we will explore how Aperam's hot-end metal processes can be further improved", Comments Thorsten 
Zimmermann, Head of Ventures at Aperam Ventures 
"This fundraising is an important step in pursuing mecorad's strategy. It allows us to benefit from the experience and 
the resources of the Aperam group to accomplish our mission which consists of developing smart measurement solutions to 
foster the transformation of Steel and non- ferrous metals industry with high level of automation, precision and 
efficiency". Explains Marc Banaszak CEO and co-founder from mecorad. 
 
About mecorad 
mecorad was founded in 2018 by Andreas Heutz, Cagdas Ünlüer and Dr. Marc Banaszak, a team combining backgrounds in 
Embedded and Sensor Development for Blue Chip organisations, complex Software Development and Digitalization and 
Business Development. The team's vision is to build automation solutions to facilitate a smoothly running steel 
industry to answer the growing needs of increasing urbanisation by an efficient use of resources. Today, mecorad's 
product portfolio includes 3 types of single sensors (distance sensors, level sensor, scout as superior detector of 
hot, cold and concealed material) and one specialty product for continuous casting. To date, mecorad has sold its 
sensors to leading European based steel and stainless steel manufacturers. 
 
About Aperam Ventures 
Aperam Ventures is the venture capital fund of the Aperam Group. Aperam Ventures strives to create long-term value for 
its portfolio companies by providing access to the Aperam Group's unmatched technological and commercial expertise with 
the agility and flexibility of a dedicated investment team to facilitate effective management decisions. Our investment 
thesis is based on long-term value creation with breakthrough companies that will enable Aperam to build a strong and 
sustainable competitive advantage for the future. In pursuing this objective we are interested in identifying and 
evaluating synergies between technology companies and Aperam's core business. We invest at a pre-seed/seed stage with a 
ticket size ranging from EUR200 thousands to EUR2 million. Aperam Ventures is headquartered in Luxembourg. 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact: Aperam Ventures / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1687033 24-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.