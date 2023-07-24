Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
24.07.23
20:14 Uhr
82,20 Euro
-0,40
-0,48 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,2082,4020:28
82,2082,4020:22
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 19:38
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LyondellBasell Recognized As ESG Leader

HOUSTON, TX and ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) announced it received a rating of AA, on a scale of CCC to AAA, in the MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment and is now part of the 'leader' category. The new rating is an improvement from the 'A' status LyondellBasell received last year and is reflective of the actions the company has taken on carbon mitigation and its industry-leading corporate governance practices.

"Our ESG success is measured by the meaningful progress we continue to make on our climate strategy, transparency and the actions we take," said Andrea Brown, LyondellBasell chief sustainability officer. "We believe in creating solutions for everyday sustainable living, and an important component of this is ensuring we maintain our momentum in progressing our ESG activities in a positive direction."

AA ratings are awarded to the top 10% of companies within each sector included in the index - those who are leading their industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. For more information, please see the MSCI ESG Ratings website.

Disclaimer
The use by LyondellBasell of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of LyondellBasell by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

About us
We are LyondellBasell - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell, Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: LyondellBasell
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769933/LyondellBasell-Recognized-As-ESG-Leader

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.