The PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Bank Appoints Monica L. Burch Community Development Banking Executive for Southeast

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / PNC Bank named Monica L. Burch as southeast territory executive for Community Development Banking, encompassing the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Burch brings more than 20 years of professional banking experience to the role she will assume from Thurman "Tony" Smith, who previously led PNC's community development and lending strategies for both the Southeast and Midwest markets. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the regional implementation of PNC's $88 Billion Community Benefits Plan that began in January 2022 and continues for four years.

"We are confident that Monica's extensive experience in financial services and community engagement will help strengthen our ongoing commitment to advance economic empowerment, education and entrepreneurship opportunities for people and communities of color and in low to moderate-income communities across our southeast territory," said Richard Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer for PNC.

Prior to her appointment as southeast territory executive, Burch held several senior leadership positions within PNC including most recently as senior vice president and Community Development Banking market manager for the Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey (PDSJ) markets. She also served for 13 years as a commercial credit underwriter with PNC's Commercial Banking team, where she focused on middle-market companies with revenues up to $500 million and nonprofit organizations with up to $29 million in assets.

"Monica's appointment to lead one of PNC's largest territories reflects our confidence in her demonstrated ability to successfully lead community development banking's efforts to deliver critical capital to underserved and under-resourced communities, as part of our $88 billion commitment," said Reymundo "Rey" Ocañas, PNC Bank's director of Community Development Banking.

