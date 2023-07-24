BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 3 July 2023, has been set at 1.282013, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.881375 pence per share (USD dividend 7.54 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 11 August 2023 (to shareholders on the register on 14 July 2023).

24 July 2023