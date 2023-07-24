International Paper Company: International Paper's Approach to Responsible Fiber Procurement in US Forestland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / International Paper Company

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

ForSite is an innovative mapping tool used by our Fiber Supply team to verify and track the fiber they are sourcing. This system guides our responsible fiber procurement on noncertified forestland in the U.S. It ensures that conservation approaches, similar to those practiced on third-party certified lands, are incorporated in forest management and harvest practices on non-certified lands.

This system uses GIS technology to display and organize a variety of spatial data - critical information that our fiber supply team uses to make informed decisions prior to the fiber entering our supply chain. ForSite data includes an array of environmental and spatial attributes, including:

Rare, threatened and endangered species

Priority forest types and landscapes

Soil types, topography and hydrology Satellite imagery updated weekly Optimized delivery location



By knowing the exact location of the direct fiber we purchase, we ensure not only that our fiber is derived from sustainably managed forests, but also that it is delivered to the most cost-effective facility location.

Using ForSite technology, we have:

23M

Identified 23 million acres where we can apply pre-harvest due diligence to ensure that purchased fiber is sourced responsibly

25K

Made on-the-ground improvements to over 25,000 acres of forestland since 2020

95%

Mapped every non-certified location of purchased open market fiber

ForSite in Use

IP recognized that our industry needed to improve our practices in order to assure consumers and customers that active forest management is sustainable. The implementation of ForSite has changed IP's procurement strategy. We now screen every non-certified tract through ForSite prior to purchase to determine whether additional due diligence is required before we accept timber from that tract. Our staff has access to this data both in the office and in the field.

Outcome:

Gopher Tortoise burrow locations were located, buffered, and protected prior to the forest thinning treatment. The final result was habitat improvement for the tortoise and the landowner was able to accomplish their management objectives.

Expanding due diligence

In 2022, our forest management focused on risk mitigation in sourcing and the improvement of forest biodiversity. We:

Conducted due diligence on purchases that were at risk of non-compliance with our Global Fiber Procurement policy

Made second-party verification field visits to document landowners' sustainable forest management practices

Spotlight:

Due diligence on the ground

Using ForSite, our team worked with fiber suppliers in South Carolina to create wildlife corridors to maintain ecosystems that are home to white-tailed deer, wild turkeys and numerous species of birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Also in the U.S. South, where millions of acres of privately owned forestlands are habitats for hundreds of species of birds, our Tombigbee Forest Bird Partnership assembles partners to help preserve at-risk species such as the Northern Bobwhite, Kentucky Warbler and Red-headed Woodpecker.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769956/International-Papers-Approach-to-Responsible-Fiber-Procurement-in-US-Forestland