Eco Flaps Announces Partnership With Knight-Swift Transportation

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Eco Flaps proudly announces that Knight-Swift Transportation, the industry's largest full truckload company, has made the decision to retrofit Eco Flaps aerodynamic splash guards on the company's tractor and trailer fleets.

As the only splashguards that are verified by the U.S. EPA's SmartWay program, EcoFlaps is excited to partner with Knight-Swift as the company continues to seek after improvement in sustainability, cost savings, and safety. As part of the decision, Knight-Swift will also be making a financial investment in the company as a further testament to the company's belief in the benefits of the product.

Dave Jackson, Knight-Swift CEO, stated, "We believe the fuel, safety, and durability benefits are compelling to our operating costs and contribute towards our long-term sustainability goals. In addition to moving our fleet to the Eco Flap product, our conviction has led us to make an ownership investment in the company."

"Knight-Swift is the leader in the full truckload industry and has begun to build its presence in the less-than-truckload industry. The Eco Flaps team is incredibly proud that Knight-Swift saw the value of our product not only from a cost savings perspective but also from a sustainability and safety perspective," said Asa Hazelwood, President of Eco Flaps. "We've always aligned ourselves with our customer's environmental goals, and we know we can make the driving conditions safer for everyone on the road. We look forward to setting a new standard for mud flaps and splash guards within the trucking industry."

Eco Flaps provides fleets with proven fuel savings, increased durability to survive harsh environments over the road, and enhanced safety through improved visibility. The molded shape and sturdy construction of the Eco Flaps aerodynamic splash guards are easy to install and come in two different widths and several lengths that meet all DOT requirements. Eco Flaps also proudly offers a two-year warranty. There are approximately 500,000 tractors and trailers in North America utilizing Eco Flaps to improve aerodynamics and reduce fuel costs.

For more information about Eco Flaps, visit www.ecoflaps.com.

