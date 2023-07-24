Natalie King, CEO and Founder of Dunamis Charge, Recognized as a Notable Leader in Energy by Crain's Detroit Business

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Dunamis Charge, an emerging manufacturer of intelligent Electric Vehicle Chargers, proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Natalie King, has been named one of the Notable Leaders in Energy by Crain's Detroit Business.

Crain's Detroit Business, a highly regarded publication known for its comprehensive coverage of the economic landscape, has honored Natalie King for her outstanding contributions to the energy sector. The Notable Leaders in Energy feature highlights individuals who have made significant strides in driving innovation, sustainability, and progress within the industry.

Natalie King, the Founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners and Dunamis Charge, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing energy management and electric vehicle charging for over a decade. The highly lauded King has guided these Detroit-based companies in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers, Sustainability, and Energy Management Services to cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and utility customers. Under Natalie's visionary leadership, Dunamis Charge is establishing itself as a prominent player in the industry, ensuring that its products are made by Americans in America, and committed to disenfranchised communities

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of Crain's Detroit Business' Notable Leaders in Energy," said Natalie King. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire Dunamis Clean Energy Partners and Dunamis Charge teams, who are dedicated to transforming the electric vehicle charging landscape and ensuring that EV is for Everyone. We remain dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that exceed customer expectations and contribute to a sustainable future."

As an African American woman, Natalie King's recognition as one of the Notable Leaders in Energy holds special significance. She has shattered barriers in the industry, positioning Dunamis Charge as the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer worldwide. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and driving positive change within the clean energy and electric vehicle sectors.

The inclusion of Natalie King in Crain's Detroit Business' Notable Leaders in Energy is a testament to her exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing sustainable transportation. Her remarkable achievements and influence continue to inspire others to embrace electric mobility.

About Natalie King:

Natalie King is the CEO and Founder of Dunamis Charge, a groundbreaking energy technology company specializing in sustainable solutions. In 2022 she Co-Founded and now Chairs Blacks in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure [BEVI] trade association. With a deep commitment to creating a greener future, Natalie has spearheaded innovative projects that are poised to transform the energy landscape for the city of Detroit and underserved communities across the United States. Her leadership and expertise have earned her recognition as a prominent figure within the tech and entrepreneurship communities.

