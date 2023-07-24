Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:09 Uhr
0,959 Euro
-0,011
-1,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9720,98623:00
0,9740,98322:00
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 22:06
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Completed sale of DDW Offshore vessels to OceanPact

FORNEBU, Afghanistan, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 March 2021 by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST, "Akastor") regarding the two AHTS vessels Skandi Saigon and Skandi Pacific, which are owned by Akastor's subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") and contracted out to OceanPact Servicos Maritimos S.A. ("OceanPact") under a bareboat agreement with a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat term. Following expiry of the charter period, both vessels are now sold to OceanPact for the agreed cash payment of USD 18 million for both vessels, of which 50% will be shared with the DDW Offshore lenders in accordance with the profit split agreement that was part of the DDW Offshore restructuring completed in October 2020 (see announcement issued 27 August 2020 for further details). The remaining part of the sales proceeds will go to reduce net debt in DDW Offshore.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-completed-sale-of-ddw-offshore-vessels-to-oceanpact-301884341.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.