Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 and Meyer Distributing Expand National Sales and Distribution Partnership

Meyer to Support Sales and Upfitting Opportunities for Expion360's Premium Lithium-ion Batteries and Accessories

Expion360 Full Lineup of Batteries and Select Accessories Now Available for Order via Meyer Dealer Portal

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has expanded its sales and distribution partnership with Meyer Distributing, a leading national marketer and distributor of automotive and RV specialty products.

Meyer's distribution network includes more than 90 warehousing facilities across the U.S. and Canada that service thousands of customers and hundreds of dealers.

In addition to its broad reach, Meyer brings to Expion360 best-in-class supply chain technology and more than 38 years of experience managing vendor and customer relationships.

The newly expanded partnership includes the assignment and special training of Meyer sales representatives focused on selling Expion360 products. Their training will help them assist RV dealers with configuring new and aftermarket e360 battery power system installations. Meyer will also help manage logistics and distribution of Expion360 products to Expion360's growing portfolio of OEM customers.

"This expanded partnership reflects the increasing scale of our customer base and product lines that we believe will benefit from Meyer's exceptional marketing and distribution capabilities," stated Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner. "We see their professional sales teams and logistics expertise across both regional and national markets providing us a competitive edge for growing our B2B business more rapidly while sustaining our high level of customer service."

A select number of Expion360 products were first featured in Meyer's 2023 RV Towing & Accessories Catalog, and have been available for purchase online through the Meyers Online dealer portal. The order history supported the mutual decision to expand the relationship. Expion360's full product line of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and select accessories will be featured in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Meyer RV Towing & Accessories Catalog.

Expion360 has also been invited to showcase its products at Meyer's 2024 RV & Marine Mega Show being held at the historic French Lick Resort and Casino in French Lick, Indiana, on January 9-10, 2024.

"Meyer's coast to coast U.S. and Canada delivery ability and the quality of Expion360 products makes this a perfect partnership," commented Meyer's category sales manager for RV Towing & Marine, Ben Johnson. "A quality brand that can be delivered next day is exactly what dealers need to close sales and to make consumers' travel trailers and boats powered for any adventure."

New Expion360 products now available through Meyer Online and expected to be featured in the 2024 catalog include:

e360 SmartTalk Battery (GC2 48 Volt 36 Ah CAN Bus) for powering electric golf carts and other light electric vehicles (LEVs).

AURA POWERCAP 600 bundled with any Expion360 Group 24 battery which transforms the battery into a portable 600-watt powerpack.

Group 24 - 12 Volt 60/80/95 Ah batteries.

Group 27 - 12 Volt 100/120 Ah batteries.

e360 360 Ah Battery.

Solar controllers, panels and accessories.

Thermal battery heating jackets.

Battery chargers.

Battery monitoring kits, including mounting kits for single/dual and triple battery systems.

About Meyer Distributing, Inc.

Meyer Distributing is a leader in automotive specialty products marketing and distribution. Through numerous strategically positioned warehousing facilities, Meyer serves thousands of customers nationwide with most states via Meyer Logistics direct ship. For more information visit www.meyerdistributing.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

