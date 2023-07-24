DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cutaneous Melanoma Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Merck, Amgen, Anaveon, Eisai, Regeneron, BMS, AstraZeneca, Seagen, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company

The dynamics of the cutaneous melanoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, and incremental healthcare spending across the world. In addition, in coming years due to the introduction of new therapies, the cutaneous melanoma market is predicted to grow by 2032.

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cutaneous Melanoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices including the major advancements in immunomodulatory and targeted therapies, cutaneous melanoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous Melanoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cutaneous melanoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per Cancer Research UK, melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK. There are around 16,200 new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK every year. Incidence rates for melanoma skin cancer are projected to rise by 7% in the UK between 2014 and 2035, to 32 cases per 100,000 people by 2035.

Leading cutaneous melanoma companies such as IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Incuron, Seagen Inc., Alkermes, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, IDEAYA Biosciences, MacroGenics, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others are developing novel cutaneous melanoma drugs that can be available in the cutaneous melanoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel cutaneous melanoma drugs that can be available in the cutaneous melanoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for cutaneous melanoma treatment include IO102-IO103, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lifileucel (LN-144), BO-112 with Pembrolizumab, LNS8801, SB11285, Atezolizumab, Olaparib, FACT Complex-targeting Curaxin CBL0137, SGN-BB228, Nemvaleukin Alfa Subcutaneous, OKI-179 + binimetinib, SX-682, ANV419, IDE196, Lorigerlimab, KFA115, LY3300054, T-Vec, CMP-001, Pudexacianinium chloride, and others.

Cutaneous Melanoma Overview

Cutaneous melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in the melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives color to the skin. It is the most aggressive form of skin cancer and can be life-threatening if not detected and treated early. Several factors can contribute to the development of cutaneous melanoma. One of the primary causes is excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or artificial tanning beds.

The symptoms of cutaneous melanoma can vary, but the most common sign is the appearance of a new mole or a change in an existing mole. It is important to be vigilant about any changes in the size, shape, color, or texture of moles, as well as the development of bleeding, itching, or ulceration. Other warning signs include asymmetrical moles, irregular borders, and moles that are larger than 6 millimeters in diameter. Diagnosing cutaneous melanoma involves a thorough examination of the skin and any suspicious moles. Dermatologists may use the ABCDE rule to assess moles: asymmetry, irregular borders, uneven color, diameter larger than 6 millimeters, and evolution or change over time.

Cutaneous Melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The cutaneous melanoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cutaneous melanoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and patient prevalent forecasts and models by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cutaneous melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident cases of Melanoma

Incident Cases of Cutaneous Melanoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Cutaneous melanoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Cutaneous Melanoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Cutaneous Melanoma

Total Treated Cases of Cutaneous Melanoma

Cutaneous Melanoma Treatment Market

The treatment approach for cutaneous melanoma depends on various factors such as the stage of cancer, the size, and depth of the tumor, and whether it has spread to nearby lymph nodes or other organs. Surgical excision is often the primary cutaneous melanoma treatment method, involving the removal of the tumor along with a margin of healthy tissue. In some cases, a sentinel lymph node biopsy may be performed to determine if the cancer has spread. Additional cutaneous melanoma treatments may include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the specific characteristics of the tumor and the individual patient. The choice of cutaneous melanoma treatment is determined by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, taking into consideration the patient's overall health and preferences. With advancements in medical research and technology, there is a growing focus on personalized treatment strategies to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by cutaneous melanoma.

In recent years, significant progress has been made in the treatment of cutaneous melanoma, offering new options and improved outcomes for patients. Immunotherapy, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, has revolutionized the management of advanced melanoma. These medications work by stimulating the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Targeted therapy, on the other hand, focuses on specific genetic mutations or alterations within the tumor cells, blocking their growth signals. These targeted therapies have shown promising results in patients with specific mutations like BRAF or NRAS.

Key Cutaneous Melanoma Therapies and Companies

IO102-IO103: IO Biotech

LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Merck Sharp & Dohme/Eisai

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/BMS

Lifileucel (LN-144): Iovance Biotherapeutics

BO-112 with Pembrolizumab: Highlight Therapeutics

LNS8801: Linnaeus Therapeutics

SB11285: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Atezolizumab: Genentech, Inc.

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

FACT Complex-targeting Curaxin CBL0137: Incuron

SGN-BB228: Seagen Inc.

Nemvaleukin Alfa Subcutaneous: Alkermes

OKI-179 + binimetinib: OnKure, Inc.

SX-682: Syntrix Biosystems, Inc.

ANV419: Anaveon AG

IDE196: IDEAYA Biosciences

Lorigerlimab: MacroGenics

KFA115: Novartis

LY3300054: Eli Lilly and Company

T-Vec: Amgen

CMP-001: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Pudexacianinium chloride: Astellas Pharma Inc

Cutaneous Melanoma Market Dynamics

The cutaneous melanoma market is experiencing dynamic shifts driven by various factors. The rising incidence of melanoma, fueled by increasing exposure to risk factors such as ultraviolet radiation and genetic predisposition, has contributed to the cutaneous melanoma market's growth. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques, including genetic testing and imaging technologies, have improved early detection and diagnosis, leading to better patient outcomes.

Moreover, the introduction of targeted therapies and immunotherapies has revolutionized the treatment landscape, providing more effective and personalized options for patients. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts are focused on exploring novel therapeutic approaches, including combination therapies and innovative treatment modalities.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the cutaneous melanoma market. Challenges such as high treatment costs, limited access to healthcare, and regulatory complexities pose obstacles to cutaneous melanoma market growth. Moreover, the cutaneous melanoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Cutaneous Melanoma Companies IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Incuron, Seagen Inc., Alkermes, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, IDEAYA Biosciences, MacroGenics, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others Key Cutaneous Melanoma Therapies IO102-IO103, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lifileucel (LN-144), BO-112 with Pembrolizumab, LNS8801, SB11285, Atezolizumab, Olaparib, FACT Complex-targeting Curaxin CBL0137, SGN-BB228, Nemvaleukin Alfa Subcutaneous, OKI-179 + binimetinib, SX-682, ANV419, IDE196, Lorigerlimab, KFA115, LY3300054, T-Vec, CMP-001, Pudexacianinium chloride, and others

Scope of the Cutaneous Melanoma Market Report

Cutaneous Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Cutaneous Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies Cutaneous Melanoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cutaneous Melanoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cutaneous Melanoma Drugs Cutaneous Melanoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Cutaneous Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cutaneous Melanoma Market Key Insights 2. Cutaneous Melanoma Market Report Introduction 3. Cutaneous Melanoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cutaneous Melanoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cutaneous Melanoma Treatment and Management 7. Cutaneous Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cutaneous Melanoma Marketed Drugs 10. Cutaneous Melanoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cutaneous Melanoma Market Analysis 12. Cutaneous Melanoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

