Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces Closing of CDN $250 Million Debt Agreement

Access to additional liquidity to fuel Calian's growth strategy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, announces the closing of a CDN $180M debt facility with Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") as lead arranger, sole bookrunner, and administrative agent, Desjardins Capital Markets ("Desjardins"), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") and Bank of Montreal ("BMO").

This new three-year term revolving credit facility with the lending syndicate includes an uncommitted accordion of $70M for total availability of up to $250M and replaces the existing debt facility with RBC and Desjardins.

The long-term committed capital enables Calian to continue to execute its growth strategy and maintain focus on new mergers and acquisitions ("M&A").

"Calian's demonstrated growth strategy includes the consistent deployment of capital to drive long term expansion in all four of our operating segments," says Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer, Calian. "Closing this debt facility demonstrates confidence in our strategy, our strong financial position and provides the liquidity to execute on our M&A pipeline."

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's "Confidence. Engineered". A global company with more than 40 years of steady growth, we have offices and projects spanning North American, European, and international markets.??

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.?

Media inquiries:?

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298?

Investor Relations inquiries:?

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------?

DISCLAIMER?

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.?

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8?

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769990/Calian-Announces-Closing-of-CDN-250-Million-Debt-Agreement