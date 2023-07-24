Omer Granot, CEO of LocalizeOS, Named a Finalist in Inman's Innovator of the Year Awards

CEO of LocalizeOS, an AI-powered real estate tech company, has been named a finalist by Inman in the prestigious 2023 Innovation Awards.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / LocalizeOS , an AI-powered real estate technology firm, is thrilled to announce that its CEO Omer Granot , has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Inman Innovator Awards in the Innovator of the Year category.

This acknowledgment is a testament to Omer's exceptional trailblazing leadership and to LocalizeOS's dedication to revolutionizing the real estate industry through transforming AI-powered innovations.

The Inman Innovator Awards have been a beacon of recognition since 1998, honoring companies and individuals in the real estate industry who push the boundaries of traditional technology and forge new processes that increase productivity, efficiency, and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

After culling through a whopping 288 nominations, Inman selected Omer as one of seven finalists in the running to be named 2023 Inman Innovator of the Year. The winners of each category will be announced live on Thursday, August 10th, from the Main Stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

"I am both humbled and honored to be selected by Inman as a finalist for their Innovator Award" states Omer. "This esteemed award recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the industry by turning big ideas into reality. I am proud to have made this list and want to offer congratulations to all my fellow finalists!"

LocalizeOS is an AI-powered technology platform built specifically for brokerages, teams, and agents that has transformed the way real estate agents work-making their lives easier and more productive.

At the heart of the platform is LocalizeAI , a conversational AI engine-aptly named hunter - that proactively engages, nurtures, and qualifies a brokerage's leads at scale via SMS text 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, LocalizeOS streamlines the entire lead nurturing process, providing agents with powerful tools to increase their productivity and efficiency. Brokerages, teams, and agents powered by LocalizeOS close up to 20% more deals on average than their peers.

Currently available in New York City, Chicago, and South Florida (with plans for expansion to more major metros coming soon), LocalizeOS enables agents to seamlessly connect, track, and co-manage all their leads in one centralized place supported by advanced business intelligence and a homebuyer profile created by hunter.

The platform's intuitive features enable agents to access crucial customer data, analytics, and qualification status, empowering them to make informed decisions and deliver exceptional service to their clients.

Moreover, LocalizeOS has received widespread recognition for providing a more seamless, streamlined homebuying experience for clients as well. hunter's consistent responsiveness means clients are never left waiting hours or days for answers, plus its machine-learning algorithm quickly computes whether a client is qualified and ready to buy.

Those who are ready to make a move are passed along to the agent to seal the deal, and those who aren't yet ready to buy can keep chatting with hunter for weeks, months, or even years until they are ready.

This is not the first time LocalizeOS's CEO has been recognized by Inman as an influential figure in the real estate market.

Earlier this year, Omer Granot was named an Inman Power Player of 2023 , further solidifying his position as a driving force in the real estate technology space. Omer's strategic vision and unwavering commitment to driving meaningful and lasting change have set him apart as an inspiring and influential figure in the technology sector and real estate industry.

To learn more about how Omer and LocalizeOS are transforming the real estate landscape and making agents' lives easier and more productive, contact hello@localizeOS.com or visit localizeos.com.

About LocalizeOS:

LocalizeOS is an AI-powered Operating System designed specifically for the real estate industry. LocalizeOS's products that enable the hunter solution include LocalizeAI, LocalizeBI, LocalizeMarketplace, and LocalizeHQ, and help empower residential real estate brokers to achieve scalable success.

Leveraging free text and Large Language Models, LocalizeOS offers proactive AI tools that enable brokers to effectively connect and engage with qualified buyers on a level that surpasses human capabilities. With LocalizeOS, you become You, Amplified.

