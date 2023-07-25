Scientists in Ireland investigated the effect of shunt resistance on a PV cell's electrical performance. The group says its finding could potentially lead to the development of models for early detection of various forms of cell degradation, allowing for intervention to repair or replace components before major power losses occur.Solar cells and modules are designed to be highly resistant to 'shunts' - which create an alternate pathway for a solar-generated charge, leading to power losses. Reduced shunt resistance is associated with multiple forms of module degradation and failure, including ...

