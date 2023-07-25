A grid-connected community battery has gone live in Sydney, Australia, with New South Wales electricity distributor Endeavour Energy testing the tech to maximize the benefits of rooftop solar.From pv magazine Australia The launch of the Bungarribee Community Battery at Blacktown in Sydney marks the start of an Endeavour Energy trial that aims to transform the way solar energy is stored in neighborhoods with a high concentration of rooftop PV, and to also cost effectively increase the amount of clean energy that goes into the grid. The battery trial, which is expected to continue for at least 12 ...

