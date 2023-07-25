Burgerland Energie has deployed a redox flow storage battery from German battery manufacturer CMBlu in the immediate vicinity of a PV-wind power hybrid power plant.From pv magazine Germany Austrian energy supplier Burgerland Energie has started building a 300 MWh storage project based on the "Organic SolidFlow" technology developed by Germany-based specialist CMBlu. The system is based on high-performance organic energy storage molecules. The material used is lignin, which can be sourced as a by-product from pulp mills. It is filled into two separate tanks and combined for a biochemical reaction ...

