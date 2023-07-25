Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus expandable power station with independently solar-chargeable battery packs for on-site energy

Mobile, green power for DIY and renovation heroes

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer holiday season is a prime time for renovation work, DIY projects and home improvements. More often than not, there is a lack of power on site. The solution: the Jackery 2000 Plus power station with 2042 watt hours, which can be gradually expanded to 12 kWh with up to five battery packs of 2 kWh each. With 3000 watts of output power and eight connections, it also provides enough energy for electrical devices such as drills, grinders and saws. While the power station powers the machines indoors, the battery packs are charged with sustainable electricity outside via the foldable SolarSaga 200W solar panels. This means that there is still enough energy available for projects when the LiFeP04 battery of the power station is running low.

Versatile connections for power anywhere

The mobile power solution supplies electronic devices with energy via eight connections - three Schuko sockets (230 volts), two USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0, 18 W), two USB-C (100 W) and a 12-volt socket with noisy and smokey petrol generators now a thing of the past. The power station can be charged either in the car via a 12-volt plug, particularly quickly via a 230-volt connection in just 1.7 hours or with six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar modules in just two hours. Connected via Bluetooth or WiFi, users can control the entire system via the Jackery app.

Sustainable, durable and mobile

An intelligent battery management system ensures safety and extends the life of the batteries by up to 50 percent. Consequently, the Explorer 2000 Plus is extremely sustainable with 4,000 complete charge and discharge cycles (to 70 percent) offering a service life of over 10 years with daily use. In addition, the power station is especially mobile thanks to its trolley format with two tires and an aluminium pull-out handle.

With a five-year warranty, the new model is available as a standalone power station, as a solar generator with panel, and as discounted sets with battery packs from uk.jackery.com, Amazon.co.uk and speciality retailers. The RRP is £1,999 for the Explorer 2000 Plus, £1,399 for a battery pack and £2,599 as a solar generator with the power station plus SolarSaga 200W module.

