Soške Elektrarne Nova Gorica is working with Slovenia highway operator Dars to build several PV arrays along Slovenia's biggest motorway.Slovenian solar developer Soške Elektrarne Nova Gorica (Seng) and the country's motorway operator, Dars, plan to build several solar plants along the A1 highway, which connects major Slovenian cities such as Maribor, Slovensko Bistrica, Celje, Ljubljana, Vrhnika, Logatec, Postojna and Koper. Seng signed an agreement with Slovenian utility Holding Slovenske elektrarne (HSE) for the construction of the plants along the highway, as well as several PV projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...