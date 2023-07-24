Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales of $597.6 million increased 0.7% year-over-year

Income from operations of $145.0 million increased 9.0% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $2.50 increased 15.7% year-over-year

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $597.6 million increased 0.7% from $593.2 million .

North America net sales of $465.5 million increased 2.0% from $456.4 million, mostly due to higher volumes.



Europe net sales of $127.8 million decreased 4.1% from $133.2 million, primarily due to lower volumes.

Consolidated gross profit of $287.5 million increased 10.8% from $259.3 million . Gross margin increased to 48.1% from 43.7%.

North America gross margin increased to 51.2% from 48.0%, primarily from lower raw material costs, offset by higher factory and tooling costs as a percentage of net sales.



Europe gross margin increased to 37.4% from 29.3%, primarily due to a decrease in raw material costs as a percentage of net sales. Cost of sales in the prior year period included a $9.2 million inventory fair-value adjustment as a result of purchase accounting with respect to the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO").

Consolidated income from operations of $145.0 million increased 9.0% from $133.1 million . The increase was primarily due to increased gross profit, which was partly offset by higher operating expenses, including increased personnel costs from the increase in the number of employees supporting production, engineering and sales activities as well as increased variable compensation. Operating expenses were partly offset by lower acquisition and integration costs. Consolidated operating margin increased to 24.3% from 22.4%.

North America income from operations of $143.4 million increased $6.1 million from $137.3 million . The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, which was partly offset by increased personnel costs from the increase in the number of employees supporting production, engineering and sales activities and variable compensation.



Europe income from operations of $14.0 million increased $8.4 million from $5.6 million, primarily due to higher gross profit (mostly due to the prior year $9.2 million raw material fair-value adjustment as noted above) and lower acquisition and integration costs, which were partly offset by increases in variable compensation.

Net income was $107.2 million, or $2.50 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $93.6 million, or $2.16 per diluted share.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $100.0 million from $93.8 million to $194.0 million, mostly from decreases in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities decreased from prior year mostly due to last year's $805.9 million acquisition of ETANCO, while capital expenditures increased to approximately $21.0 million compared to $17.9 million .

Management Commentary

"We delivered solid performance in a difficult operating environment with our second quarter net sales of $597.6 million increasing 0.7% year-over-year led by improved volumes in our North America segment, most notably in the building technology and national retail end use markets," commented Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "While 2023 housing starts will finish below 2022 levels, the market continues to improve relative to our earlier outlook, in part due to the high share of new single-family homes as a percentage of all single-family sales. We continue to believe in the sustainable strength of the housing market in the mid to long-term given the shortage of new housing. We are confident key attributes of our business model will help stem some of the short-term downward pressure including our diverse portfolio of solutions, long-standing relationships, perpetual innovation, immersive service, unparalleled availability and delivery, and impactful industry outreach efforts. Europe net sales were down 4.1% year-over-year on lower volumes; however, ETANCO continued to perform well in a challenging market by maintaining consistent sales year-over-year."

Mr. Olosky continued, "We remain focused on our Company ambitions which prioritize above-market profitable growth while strengthening our Company values. Our focus on being the partner of choice and on innovation has helped us make meaningful progress during the quarter on our growth initiatives as we seek to extend our mission to help people design and build safer, stronger structures into new end uses. To further promote organic growth, we are making investments to strengthen our business model and expand our operations. To that end, we have identified a greenfield opportunity to replace our facility in Gallatin, Tennessee to expand our manufacturing capacity and supply chain efficiencies to enhance our customer service."

Business Outlook

The Company has updated its 2023 financial outlook based on two quarters of financial information to reflect its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, July 24, 2023, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 is as follows:

Operating margin is now estimated to be in the range of 20.5% to 21.5%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25% to 26%, including both federal and state income tax rates and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $105.0 million to $115.0 million .

The Company continues to make progress on its efforts to integrate ETANCO into its operations and to realize previously identified offensive and defensive synergies in the years ahead. However, these efforts will continue to result in additional costs in 2023 that have been planned since the Company announced the transaction. Management continues to believe the Company remains well positioned to capture meaningful benefits from these synergies, subject to macroeconomic changes, which are expected to delay realization of some of the offensive synergy opportunities.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of high quality wood and concrete construction products designed to make structures safer and more secure. Our products are designed to perform at high levels and be easy to use and cost-effective for customers. Our wood construction products are used in light-frame construction and include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral resistive systems. Our concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction and include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. We market our products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets domestically in North America, primarily in the United States, and internationally, primarily in Europe . We also provide engineering services in support of some of our products and increasingly offer design and other software that facilitates the specification, selection and use of our products. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of the acquisition of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the effect of global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other widespread public health crisis and their effects on global economy, including inflation and labor and supply shortages, our operations, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 597,580

$ 593,232

$ 1,132,010

$ 1,086,802 Cost of sales 310,114

333,899

591,669

590,688 Gross profit 287,466

259,333

540,341

496,114 Research and development and engineering expense 21,538

16,943

42,284

32,809 Selling expense 50,438

45,074

99,106

81,910 General and administrative expense 68,767

58,419

132,474

112,192 Total operating expenses 140,743

120,436

273,864

226,911 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,859

5,864

3,301

12,815 Gain on disposal of assets (157)

(43)

(207)

(1,126) Income from operations 145,021

133,076

263,383

257,514 Interest expense, net and other (705)

(3,372)

(1,274)

(3,585) Other & foreign exchange loss, net 357

(1,890)

(42)

(2,107) Income before taxes 144,673

127,814

262,067

251,822 Provision for income taxes 37,462

34,244

66,903

63,677 Net income $ 107,211

$ 93,570

$ 195,164

$ 188,145 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.51

$ 2.17

$ 4.58

$ 4.36 Diluted $ 2.50

$ 2.16

$ 4.55

$ 4.34 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,669

43,145

42,640

43,162 Diluted 42,813

43,240

42,857

43,306 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.53

$ 0.51 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 18,680

$ 17,530

$ 36,045

$ 28,324 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 6,535

$ 4,657

$ 11,164

$ 9,528

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 407,982

$ 246,134

$ 300,742 Trade accounts receivable, net

387,917

375,130

269,124 Inventories

522,169

539,844

556,801 Other current assets

53,344

43,501

52,583 Total current assets

1,371,412

1,204,609

1,179,250 Property, plant and equipment, net

375,240

346,184

361,555 Operating lease right-of-use assets

63,358

48,984

57,652 Goodwill

492,158

492,338

495,672 Intangible assets, net

369,649

357,698

362,917 Other noncurrent assets

43,233

35,655

46,925 Total assets

$ 2,715,050

$ 2,485,468

$ 2,503,971 Trade accounts payable

$ 97,847

$ 112,968

$ 97,841 Long-term debt, current portion

22,500

22,500

22,500 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

276,601

225,928

228,222 Total current liabilities

396,948

361,396

348,563 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

51,560

39,654

46,882 Long-term debt, net of current portion

544,309

665,449

554,539 Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

142,921

134,331

140,608 Stockholders' equity

1,579,312

1,284,638

1,413,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,715,050

$ 2,485,468

$ 2,503,971

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,

%

June 30,

%

2023

2022

change*

2023

2022

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 465,467

$ 456,410

2.0 %

$ 871,797

$ 895,140

(2.6) %

Percentage of total net sales 77.9 %

76.9 %





77.0 %

82.4 %





Europe 127,817

133,238

(4.1) %

252,031

184,689

36.5 %

Percentage of total net sales 21.4 %

22.5 %





22.3 %

17.0 %





Asia/Pacific 4,296

3,584

19.9 %

8,182

6,973

17.3 %



$ 597,580

$ 593,232

0.7 %

$ 1,132,010

$ 1,086,802

4.2 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 515,378

$ 514,832

0.1 %

$ 970,137

$ 950,191

2.1 %

Percentage of total net sales 86.2 %

86.7 %





85.7 %

87.4 %





Concrete Construction 81,319

78,209

4.0 %

157,990

136,185

16.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 13.6 %

13.2 %





14.0 %

12.5 %





Other 883

191

362.3 %

3,883

426

811.5 %



$ 597,580

$ 593,232

0.7 %

$ 1,132,010

$ 1,086,802

4.2 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 238,245

$ 219,299

8.6 %

$ 443,767

$ 437,175

1.5 %

North America gross margin 51.2 %

48.0 %





50.9 %

48.8 %





Europe 47,819

39,023

22.5 %

94,423

56,476

67.2 %

Europe gross margin 37.4 %

29.3 %





37.5 %

30.6 %





Asia/Pacific 1,820

1,098

N/M

2,744

2,546

N/M

Administrative and all other (418)

(87)

N/M

(593)

(83)

N/M



$ 287,466

$ 259,333

10.8 %

$ 540,341

$ 496,114

8.9 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 143,430

$ 137,291

4.5 %

$ 257,823

$ 273,064

(5.6) %

North America operating margin 30.8 %

30.1 %





29.6 %

30.5 %





Europe 13,974

5,560

151.3 %

27,444

4,189

555.1 %

Europe operating margin 10.9 %

4.2 %





10.9 %

2.3 %





Asia/Pacific 379

100

N/M

241

664

N/M

Administrative and all other (12,762)

(9,875)

N/M

(22,125)

(20,403)

N/M



$ 145,021

$ 133,076

9.0 %

$ 263,383

$ 257,514

2.3 %



* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

