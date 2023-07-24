Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2023

NEWARK, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on September 8, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023.



"Amidst a rapidly evolving economy, Park has demonstrated exceptional financial strength, supported by robust capital and liquidity," said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David L. Trautman. "Our strong capital position allows us to weather uncertainties and offers long-term stability for our stakeholders."

Park's net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $31.6 million, an 8.0 percent decrease from $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income per diluted common share was $1.94, compared to $2.10 for the second quarter of 2022. Park's net income for the first half of 2023 was $65.3 million, a 10.8 percent decrease from $73.2 million for the first half of 2022. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2023 was $4.01, compared to $4.48 for the first half of 2022.

Park's total loans increased 1.6 percent (6.5 percent annualized) during the second quarter of 2023.

"Our loan growth is a testament to our disciplined approach and consistently conservative and predictable credit culture. It enables Park bankers to uphold our promise to deliver outstanding financial solutions to our customers regardless of the economic environment," Trautman said.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 1.6 percent increase compared to $34.9 million for the same period of 2022. The Park National Bank reported net income of $71.8 million for the first half of 2023, a 6.1 percent decrease compared to $76.4 million for the same period of 2022.

"We recognize our success is closely tied to the success of our customers and communities," said Matthew R. Miller, Park President. "Our bankers are devoted to providing personal solutions, advice and experiences for customers and prospects, serving as a trusted financial partner, helping them navigate their financial journey."

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2023). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '23 2Q '22 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 91,572 $ 92,198 $ 83,939 (0.7 )% 9.1 % Provision for credit losses 2,492 183 2,991 N.M. (16.7 )% Other income 25,015 24,387 31,193 2.6 % (19.8 )% Other expense 75,885 76,503 70,048 (0.8 )% 8.3 % Income before income taxes $ 38,210 $ 39,899 $ 42,093 (4.2 )% (9.2 )% Income taxes 6,626 6,166 7,769 7.5 % (14.7 )% Net income $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 34,324 (6.4 )% (8.0 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 1.95 $ 2.08 $ 2.11 (6.3 )% (7.6 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 1.94 2.07 2.10 (6.3 )% (7.6 )% Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.05 1.05 1.04 - % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 67.40 66.91 64.62 0.7 % 4.3 % Market price per common share at period end 102.32 118.57 121.25 (13.7 )% (15.6 )% Market capitalization at period end 1,652,818 1,917,759 1,970,228 (13.8 )% (16.1 )% Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,165,119 16,242,353 16,249,307 (0.5 )% (0.5 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,240,600 16,324,823 16,361,246 (0.5 )% (0.7 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,153,425 16,174,067 16,249,306 (0.1 )% (0.6 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % (5.9 )% (9.9 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.61 % 12.54 % 12.86 % (7.4 )% (9.7 )% Yield on loans 5.43 % 5.24 % 4.57 % 3.6 % 18.8 % Yield on investment securities 3.73 % 3.60 % 2.35 % 3.6 % 58.7 % Yield on money market instruments 5.11 % 4.70 % 0.77 % 8.7 % N.M. Yield on interest earning assets 5.08 % 4.89 % 4.04 % 3.9 % 25.7 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.46 % 1.15 % 0.16 % 27.0 % N.M. Cost of borrowings 3.54 % 3.24 % 2.50 % 9.3 % 41.6 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.58 % 1.29 % 0.33 % 22.5 % N.M. Net interest margin (g) 4.07 % 4.08 % 3.84 % (0.2 )% 6.0 % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.58 % 65.10 % 60.38 % (0.8 )% 7.0 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 57.19 $ 56.69 $ 54.39 0.9 % 5.1 % Average interest earning assets 9,122,323 9,267,418 8,857,089 (1.6 )% 3.0 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 40,702 40,082 45,084 1.5 % (9.7 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 1Q '23 2Q '22 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,756,953 $ 1,800,410 $ 1,920,724 (2.4 )% (8.5 )% Commercial loans held for sale - - 6,321 N.M. N.M. Loans 7,208,109 7,093,857 6,958,685 1.6 % 3.6 % Allowance for credit losses 87,206 85,946 81,448 1.5 % 7.1 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,915 165,243 166,252 (0.2 )% (0.8 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 2,267 1,468 1,354 54.4 % 67.4 % Total assets 9,899,551 9,856,981 9,826,670 0.4 % 0.7 % Total deposits 8,358,976 8,294,444 8,297,654 0.8 % 0.7 % Borrowings 332,818 360,843 360,234 (7.8 )% (7.6 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,088,757 1,082,153 1,050,013 0.6 % 3.7 % Tangible equity (d) 923,842 916,910 883,761 0.8 % 4.5 % Total nonperforming loans (l) 58,229 74,365 64,627 (21.7 )% (9.9 )% Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale (l) 58,229 74,365 70,246 (21.7 )% (17.1 )% Total nonperforming assets (l) 60,496 75,833 71,600 (20.2 )% (15.5 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.81 % 71.97 % 70.81 % 1.2 % 2.8 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.81 % 1.05 % 0.93 % (22.9 )% (12.9 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.84 % 1.07 % 1.03 % (21.5 )% (18.4 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.17 % - % 3.4 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,232 $ (1 ) $ 404 N.M. 205.0 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.07 % - % 0.02 % N.M. 250.0 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.00 % 10.98 % 10.69 % 0.2 % 2.9 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.49 % 9.46 % 9.15 % 0.3 % 3.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.00 % 10.85 % 11.06 % 1.4 % (0.5 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.30 % 15.37 % 15.65 % (0.5 )% (2.2 )% Average loans / Average deposits (b) 85.34 % 84.04 % 84.27 % 1.5 % 1.3 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Six months

ended June 30 Six months

ended June 30 Percent

change vs '22 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 183,770 $ 161,625 13.7 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,675 (1,614 ) N.M Other income 49,402 62,849 (21.4 )% Other expense 152,388 137,421 10.9 % Income before income taxes $ 78,109 $ 88,667 (11.9 )% Income taxes 12,792 15,468 (17.3 )% Net income $ 65,317 $ 73,199 (10.8 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 4.03 $ 4.51 (10.6 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.01 4.48 (10.5 )% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 2.10 2.08 1.0 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,203,736 16,234,598 (0.2 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,282,693 16,346,141 (0.4 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.32 % 1.51 % (12.6 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.07 % 13.57 % (11.1 )% Yield on loans 5.34 % 4.44 % 20.3 % Yield on investment securities 3.67 % 2.24 % 63.8 % Yield on money market instruments 4.84 % 0.34 % N.M. Yield on interest earning assets 4.99 % 3.88 % 28.6 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.31 % 0.12 % N.M. Cost of borrowings 3.39 % 2.42 % 40.1 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.44 % 0.29 % N.M. Net interest margin (g) 4.07 % 3.70 % 10.0 % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.84 % 60.76 % 6.7 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan charge-offs $ 1,231 $ 135 N.M. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.03 % - % N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.92 % 11.16 % (2.2 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.33 % 15.92 % (3.7 )% Average loans / Average deposits (b) 84.69 % 83.80 % 1.1 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET: Average interest earning assets $ 9,194,469 $ 8,907,817 3.2 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 80,784 87,053 (7.2 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 96,428 $ 77,787 $ 188,042 $ 150,203 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 13,431 7,624 26,410 13,754 Tax-exempt 2,906 2,676 5,818 5,123 Other interest income 1,909 260 5,305 413 Total interest income 114,674 88,347 225,575 169,493 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 18,068 1,333 32,280 1,684 Time deposits 1,966 708 3,313 1,428 Interest on borrowings 3,068 2,367 6,212 4,756 Total interest expense 23,102 4,408 41,805 7,868 Net interest income 91,572 83,939 183,770 161,625 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,492 2,991 2,675 (1,614 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 89,080 80,948 181,095 163,239 Other income 25,015 31,193 49,402 62,849 Other expense 75,885 70,048 152,388 137,421 Income before income taxes 38,210 42,093 78,109 88,667 Income taxes 6,626 7,769 12,792 15,468 Net income $ 31,584 $ 34,324 $ 65,317 $ 73,199 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.95 $ 2.11 $ 4.03 $ 4.51 Net income - diluted $ 1.94 $ 2.10 $ 4.01 $ 4.48 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,165,119 16,249,307 16,203,736 16,234,598 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,240,600 16,361,246 16,282,693 16,346,141 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 2.10 $ 2.08

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,552 $ 156,750 Money market instruments 70,845 32,978 Investment securities 1,756,953 1,820,787 Loans 7,208,109 7,141,891 Allowance for credit losses (87,206 ) (85,379 ) Loans, net 7,120,903 7,056,512 Bank premises and equipment, net 78,933 82,126 Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,915 165,570 Other real estate owned 2,267 1,354 Other assets 545,183 538,916 Total assets $ 9,899,551 $ 9,854,993 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,796,009 $ 3,074,276 Interest bearing 5,562,967 5,160,439 Total deposits 8,358,976 8,234,715 Borrowings 332,818 416,009 Other liabilities 119,000 135,043 Total liabilities $ 8,810,794 $ 8,785,767 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ - $ - Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 460,578 462,404 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (96,786 ) (102,394 ) Retained earnings 876,830 847,235 Treasury shares (1,469,679 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022) (151,865 ) (138,019 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,088,757 $ 1,069,226 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,899,551 $ 9,854,993

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 153,564 $ 159,095 $ 154,568 $ 163,884 Money market instruments 149,745 136,232 220,951 247,549 Investment securities 1,777,878 1,855,313 1,792,199 1,828,568 Loans 7,132,025 6,841,376 7,115,723 6,835,389 Allowance for credit losses (87,182 ) (78,907 ) (86,996 ) (81,158 ) Loans, net 7,044,843 6,762,469 7,028,727 6,754,231 Bank premises and equipment, net 80,592 87,029 81,316 87,879 Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,129 166,516 165,292 166,716 Other real estate owned 1,966 773 1,702 766 Other assets 544,088 511,593 543,198 502,203 Total assets $ 9,917,805 $ 9,679,020 $ 9,987,953 $ 9,751,796 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,847,921 $ 3,097,920 $ 2,908,857 $ 3,062,154 Interest bearing 5,509,022 5,020,698 5,492,931 5,095,085 Total deposits 8,356,943 8,118,618 8,401,788 8,157,239 Borrowings 347,191 380,361 370,067 395,806 Other liabilities 122,655 109,548 125,113 110,832 Total liabilities $ 8,826,789 $ 8,608,527 $ 8,896,968 $ 8,663,877 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ - $ - $ - $ - Common shares 458,884 459,418 460,713 460,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (91,007 ) (58,869 ) (93,609 ) (30,452 ) Retained earnings 873,810 809,413 869,567 798,724 Treasury shares (150,671 ) (139,469 ) (145,686 ) (140,954 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,091,016 $ 1,070,493 $ 1,090,985 $ 1,087,919 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,917,805 $ 9,679,020 $ 9,987,953 $ 9,751,796

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 96,428 $ 91,614 $ 89,382 $ 83,522 $ 77,787 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 13,431 12,979 11,974 10,319 7,624 Tax-exempt 2,906 2,912 2,918 2,923 2,676 Other interest income 1,909 3,396 4,536 3,180 260 Total interest income 114,674 110,901 108,810 99,944 88,347 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 18,068 14,212 10,205 5,757 1,333 Time deposits 1,966 1,347 1,061 825 708 Interest on borrowings 3,068 3,144 2,938 2,534 2,367 Total interest expense 23,102 18,703 14,204 9,116 4,408 Net interest income 91,572 92,198 94,606 90,828 83,939 Provision for credit losses 2,492 183 2,981 3,190 2,991 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 89,080 92,015 91,625 87,638 80,948 Other income 25,015 24,387 26,392 46,694 31,193 Other expense 75,885 76,503 77,654 82,903 70,048 Income before income taxes 38,210 39,899 40,363 51,429 42,093 Income taxes 6,626 6,166 7,279 9,361 7,769 Net income $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 33,084 $ 42,068 $ 34,324 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.95 $ 2.08 $ 2.03 $ 2.59 $ 2.11 Net income - diluted $ 1.94 $ 2.07 $ 2.02 $ 2.57 $ 2.10

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,816 $ 8,615 $ 8,219 $ 8,216 $ 8,859 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,041 2,241 2,595 2,859 2,563 Other service income 2,639 2,697 2,580 2,956 4,940 Debit card fee income 6,830 6,457 6,675 6,514 6,731 Bank owned life insurance income 1,332 1,185 1,366 1,185 2,374 ATM fees 553 533 548 610 583 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 12 (9 ) - 5,607 4 OREO valuation markup - 15 - 12,009 - Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 25 (405 ) (165 ) 58 709 Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,893 1,893 3,027 3,027 3,027 Miscellaneous 874 1,165 1,547 3,653 1,403 Total other income $ 25,015 $ 24,387 $ 26,392 $ 46,694 $ 31,193 Other expense: Salaries $ 33,649 $ 34,871 $ 33,837 $ 37,889 $ 31,052 Employee benefits 10,538 10,816 9,895 9,897 10,199 Occupancy expense 3,214 3,353 4,157 3,455 3,040 Furniture and equipment expense 3,103 3,246 3,118 2,912 2,934 Data processing fees 9,582 8,750 8,537 8,170 8,416 Professional fees and services 7,365 7,221 9,845 8,359 6,775 Marketing 1,239 1,319 1,404 1,595 1,019 Insurance 1,960 1,814 1,526 1,237 1,245 Communication 1,045 1,037 968 1,098 935 State tax expense 1,096 1,278 1,040 1,186 1,167 Amortization of intangible assets 328 327 341 341 403 Foundation contributions - - - 4,000 - Miscellaneous 2,766 2,471 2,986 2,764 2,863 Total other expense $ 75,885 $ 76,503 $ 77,654 $ 82,903 $ 70,048

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,946 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 - 383 - 6,090 - - Charge-offs 2,685 2,235 9,133 5,093 10,304 11,177 Recoveries 1,453 2,236 6,758 8,441 27,246 10,173 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,232 (1 ) 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,492 183 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,206 $ 85,946 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,206 $ 85,946 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) - - - - 167 268 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 - Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 4,132 4,318 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 83,074 $ 81,628 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 Total loans $ 7,208,109 $ 7,093,857 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 4,455 4,555 4,653 7,149 11,153 14,331 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 548,436 Individually evaluated loans (l) 43,887 59,384 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,159,767 $ 7,029,918 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.07 % - % 0.03 % (0.05 )% (0.24 )% 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 57,279 $ 73,114 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (l) N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 21,215 Loans past due 90 days or more 950 1,251 1,281 1,607 1,458 2,658 Total nonperforming loans $ 58,229 $ 74,365 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 913 114 - 181 837 3,100 Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,354 1,354 1,354 594 594 929 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank - - - 2,750 3,164 3,599 Total nonperforming assets $ 60,496 $ 75,833 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.84 % 1.07 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.61 % 0.77 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 73,114 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 New nonaccrual loans 10,940 9,207 64,918 38,478 103,386 81,009 Resolved nonaccrual loans 26,775 15,789 57,944 83,124 76,098 58,883 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 57,279 $ 73,114 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (l) Unpaid principal balance $ 45,955 $ 60,922 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 Prior charge-offs 2,068 1,538 1,775 624 655 719 Remaining principal balance 43,887 59,384 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Specific reserves 4,132 4,318 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 Book value, after specific reserves $ 39,755 $ 55,066 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net interest income $ 91,572 $ 92,198 $ 83,939 $ 183,770 $ 161,625 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 164 200 547 364 1,027 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 13 574 2,305 587 2,347 Net interest income - adjusted $ 91,395 $ 91,424 $ 81,087 $ 182,819 $ 158,251 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 2,492 $ 183 $ 2,991 $ 2,675 $ (1,614 ) less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (25 ) (723 ) (506 ) (748 ) (507 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 2,517 $ 906 $ 3,497 $ 3,423 $ (1,107 ) Other income $ 25,015 $ 24,387 $ 31,193 $ 49,402 $ 62,849 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships - 135 500 135 500 Other income - adjusted $ 25,015 $ 24,252 $ 30,693 $ 49,267 $ 62,349 Other expense $ 75,885 $ 76,503 $ 70,048 $ 152,388 $ 137,421 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 328 327 403 655 805 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships - 100 366 100 366 Other expense - adjusted $ 75,557 $ 76,076 $ 69,279 $ 151,633 $ 136,250 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 26 $ (253 ) $ (649 ) $ (227 ) $ (674 ) Net income - reported $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 34,324 $ 65,317 $ 73,199 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 31,684 $ 32,781 $ 31,884 $ 64,465 $ 70,663 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.94 $ 2.07 $ 2.10 $ 4.01 $ 4.48 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 1.95 $ 2.01 $ 1.95 $ 3.96 $ 4.32 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.46 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.30 % 1.38 % 1.45 % 1.34 % 1.54 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.30 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.49 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.61 % 12.54 % 12.86 % 12.07 % 13.57 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.65 % 12.19 % 11.95 % 11.92 % 13.10 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 13.68 % 14.78 % 15.23 % 14.23 % 16.02 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.73 % 14.36 % 14.15 % 14.04 % 15.47 % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.58 % 65.10 % 60.38 % 64.84 % 60.76 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 64.40 % 65.24 % 61.50 % 64.82 % 61.29 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.07 % 4.08 % 3.84 % 4.07 % 3.70 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.71 % 4.05 % 3.62 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,091,016 $ 1,090,952 $ 1,070,493 $ 1,090,985 $ 1,087,919 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,129 165,457 166,516 165,292 166,716 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 925,887 $ 925,495 $ 903,977 $ 925,693 $ 921,203 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,088,757 $ 1,082,153 $ 1,050,013 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,915 165,243 166,252 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 923,842 $ 916,910 $ 883,761 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,917,805 $ 10,058,880 $ 9,679,020 $ 9,987,953 $ 9,751,796 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,129 165,457 166,516 165,292 166,716 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,752,676 $ 9,893,423 $ 9,512,504 $ 9,822,661 $ 9,585,080 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,899,551 $ 9,856,981 $ 9,826,670 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,915 165,243 166,252 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,734,636 $ 9,691,738 $ 9,660,418 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest income $ 114,674 $ 110,901 $ 88,347 $ 225,575 $ 169,493 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 920 926 872 1,846 1,691 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 115,594 $ 111,827 $ 89,219 $ 227,421 $ 171,184 Interest expense 23,102 18,703 4,408 41,805 7,868 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 92,492 $ 93,124 $ 84,811 $ 185,616 $ 163,316 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) Excludes $3.1 million of PPP loans and $3,000 in related allowance at June 30, 2023, $3.4 million of PPP loans and $3,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2023, $4.2 million of PPP loans and $4,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020. (k) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses. RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 34,324 $ 65,317 $ 73,199 Plus: Income taxes 6,626 6,166 7,769 12,792 15,468 Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,492 183 2,991 2,675 (1,614 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 40,702 $ 40,082 $ 45,084 $ 80,784 $ 87,053 (l) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.



