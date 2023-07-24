Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company: WTW Further Strengthens Leadership in Risk & Broking

Lucy Clarke to join WTW as President, Risk & Broking in the third quarter of 2024

Adam Garrard to take on role of Chairman, Risk & Broking upon her arrival

LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced it is further strengthening its Risk & Broking leadership in order to enhance specialization, digitization and optimization capabilities.

Lucy Clarke will join WTW as president, Risk & Broking, in the third quarter of 2024. Upon her arrival, Adam Garrard will take on the role of chairman, Risk & Broking. The two will work closely to drive the continued growth of WTW's Risk & Broking segment, which comprises more than 14,000 colleagues serving 140 countries and markets around the world.

WTW's chief executive officer, Carl Hess, said: "With the addition of Lucy to our strong Risk & Broking leadership team, WTW will offer an even more compelling value proposition as we continue to innovate and adapt to address our clients' changing needs. I look forward to welcoming Lucy to the WTW team next year and know she will help us relentlessly drive our strategic priorities forward."

In her role as president, Risk & Broking, Clarke will report to Carl Hess, and will be responsible for the day-to-day financial and operational management and growth of the business. Until she joins WTW, Garrard will continue in his current role as head of Risk & Broking and upon her arrival, he will act as chairman.

Clarke brings with her deep industry experience gained through a 25-year career that has included diverse leadership positions with JLT Group and Marsh. In her most recent role, she serves as the president of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement. Prior to that, she was the chief executive officer of JLT Global Specialty, the insurance and risk arm of the JLT Group. Clarke graduated from Vanderbilt University and has worked in London since 1990.

Adam Garrard, WTW's head of Risk & Broking, commented: "We are excited to announce this strong addition to WTW. Lucy is an industry leader committed to specialization, exceptional client service, data and analytics, aligning with core WTW market strengths and growth priorities. She has extraordinary market presence, a proven track record of delivering results and an intense focus on talent. We are confident in the role that WTW plays in supporting clients in an ever-changing risk landscape and will continue to add talent where there is a strong fit with WTW's culture and ambitions."

