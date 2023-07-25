Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Footway Group AB receives observation status (396/23)

Today, July 25, 2023, Footway Group AB announced that it has applied for a company reorganization. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary shares of class B (FOOT B, ISIN code SE0011563295, order book ID 165271) and the preference shares (FOOT PREF, ISIN code SE0007186176, order book ID 110741) in Footway Group AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB