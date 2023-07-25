Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBDU | ISIN: SE0011563295 | Ticker-Symbol: IN1
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:02 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,001
+0,37 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOOTWAY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOOTWAY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2023 | 09:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Footway Group AB receives observation status (396/23)

Today, July 25, 2023, Footway Group AB announced that it has applied for a
company reorganization. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary
shares of class B (FOOT B, ISIN code SE0011563295, order book ID 165271) and
the preference shares (FOOT PREF, ISIN code SE0007186176, order book ID 110741)
in Footway Group AB shall be given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.