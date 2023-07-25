Max Power Mining Corp: Geophysics Report Reveals Large Lithium Target at MAX Power's Arizona Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a recently completed geophysics survey by Hasbrouck Geophysics over its 100%-owned Willcox Playa Project (3,754 acres) in Arizona has identified multiple high-priority drill targets from the northernmost claims to the southernmost, a distance of approximately 6 miles (10 km). The Company is targeting both an aquifer domain with potential high brine volume at Willcox and coincidental claystone mineralization. The property is now considered drill-ready with permitting for Phase 1 drilling now in progress.



The gravity low near the centre of the playa and the fact that it is a hydrologically isolated basin, as demonstrated by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, suggests the existence of a closed hydrological reservoir. The HSAMT and gravity surveys strengthen the possibility of lithium accumulation and concentration under the property.

Additional Highlights

A gravity and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey was completed across the entire property, measuring gravity and resistivity on a 500 meter x 500 meter grid, and results identified a series of high-priority lithium drill targets as outlined in Figure 1;



MAX Power identified the target zone can reach to around 1 mile (1,600 m) thick;



MAX Power replicated the relevant geophysical surveys the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) completed in the 1960's and 1970's.



Location & Lithium Potential

The 50 sq. mile (129 sq. km) Willcox Playa, situated approximately 200 miles southeast of Phoenix in Cochise County, was historically referenced by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) following limited drilling in the 1970's as one of the most prospective locations for lithium in the Western United States, similar in its potential to Clayton Valley, Nevada, and the lithium brine and claystone deposits that have been identified there. Decades of U.S. Air Force activity in the Willcox Playa has ended, with MAX benefiting from first-mover advantage and securing three well-situated blocks mostly leased from the State of Arizona. The area is surrounded by excellent infrastructure, including rail, roads and services in the nearby town of Willcox.

Willcox Playa Video

To view a video from the Willcox Playa click on the following URL: https://vimeo.com/840488036'share=copy

Figure 1 - Drill Targets

The first four drill targets cover areas with both low resistivity (<20 ohm-metres) and low gravity (<165 mGals). This resistivity plan map is 100 meters below surface. The targets appear to range from surface to approximately 600 meters deep.





Figure 2 - Section Map

The Hasbrouck Report included sections which show the prevalence of resistivity and or gravity anomalies at depth. Figure 2 is one such section showing resistivity anomalies in section.





Figure 3 - Potential Structural Complexity Beneath The Property

The Hasbrouck Report suggested possible near vertical dipping faults beneath the Willcox Playa as demonstrated by Figure 3. It is postulated this possible structural complexity could aid in the concentration of lithium mineralization beneath the playa, particularly under the property.





Figure 4: Geophysics Team at the Willcox Playa





Sagacity Capital Media Video Interview from Willcox Playa

To view a video interview with a geophysics specialist at the Willcox Playa, visit the following URL: https://vimeo.com/842888448'share=copy

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke, P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat, and Director for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Clarke is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America's renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

