Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A1C1PB | ISIN: NO0003070609
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:05 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
-0,88 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2023 | 08:06
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: IDEX Biometrics and Goldpac accelerate biometric smart card deployments globally

Oslo, Norway - 25 July 2023 - IDEX Biometrics announces the collaboration with Goldpac Fintech Hong Kong Limited, a Goldpac Group company, to deploy biometric smart cards based on IDEX Biometrics complete fingerprint solution for payments and identity access globally.

Goldpac Fintech Hong Kong Limited is Goldpac Group's international business arm. Goldpac Group is the world's fourth largest payment cards supplier and has a presence across more than 30 countries, with more than 1,700 customers consisting of large and medium-sized domestic and international issuers and financial institutions. Goldpac is certified by Visa, Mastercard, China UnionPay, JCB, American Express, and Diners Club, and has an annual manufacturing and personalizing capacity of 300 million payment cards. With such a vast customer base and more than 30 years of payment card experience, Goldpac is well positioned to spearhead the commercialization of biometric payment cards in Asia and globally.

"We are delighted to bring biometric smart cards to the global market through this partnership with IDEX Biometrics, as we address the growing demand of our customers in the banking, fintech and related enterprise markets," said Oliver Hui, CEO of Goldpac Fintech. "Through best-in-class card performance and a frictionless customer experience, Goldpac will offer high-performing and cost-efficient biometric card solutions to our customers."

"With Goldpac's extensive bank portfolio and expertise in the payments and identification markets, we are adding an important ecosystem partner in support of our commercial acceleration," says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. "Goldpac and IDEX Biometrics bring cutting-edge authentication solutions for payments and identity access to market, and we expect these biometric cards to be in consumers' hands before the end of 2023."


For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Goldpac Group

With more than 30 years of successful experience culminating in a leading global technology portfolio, and a commitment to a core vision of "Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient", Goldpac specializes in the delivery of embedded software, secure payment solutions and Artificial Intelligence-enabled Self-service Kiosks to customers, while leveraging innovative technology to provide data-processing service, platform-based financial services and other total solutions to the financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors.

For more information, visit www.goldpac.com and www.goldpacfintech.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
