LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $10.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $11.0 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, and $15.5 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

" I'd like to welcome Johnny Lee to the Royal Business Bank team as President and Chief Banking Officer," said David Morris, CEO of RBB Bancorp. " His hiring is one of the more visible steps we have taken over the past 15 months to strengthen our management team."

Mr. Morris continued, " We continued to reduce our loan to deposit ratio in the second quarter by increasing deposit balances and allowing out-of-market loans to run off. We are proactively managing our loan portfolio and are confident that our underwriting standards will limit ultimate losses."

" Over the past several months, the Board has taken important steps to enhance corporate governance and strengthen our Board and, as David noted, our management team," said Dr. James Kao, Chairman of the Company. " In addition to the two independent directors we added in April, two independent directors were elected to the Board at our annual shareholder meeting in June, bringing the total number of independent directors to nine. We believe our governance and management enhancements, combined with our prudent approach to underwriting, credit risk management, and capital management, position us to continue to navigate the institution through this challenged operating environment."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2023

Net income decreased to $10.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share.

Net interest income decreased to $31.9 million.

Noninterest income increased to $2.5 million and noninterest expense decreased to $18.5 million.

Total loans held for investment decreased by $146.4 million and total deposits increased by $24.4 million, resulting in a decrease in the net loan to deposit ratio to 99.3% from 104.7% at the end of the prior quarter.

Return on average assets decreased to 1.08%.

Return on average tangible common equity decreased to 10.33%. (1)

Net interest margin decreased to 3.37%.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.35% from 1.29% at the end of prior quarter.

The Company's capital position remained strong with a ratio of 16.9% tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets.

(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $34.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $2.2 million decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense on time deposits, partially offset by increases in yield in loans held for investment and available-for-sale securities. For the second quarter of 2023, average time deposits increased $256.1 million and the interest rate paid on time deposits increased 74 basis points to 3.98%, from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2023.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $5.2 million from $37.1 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $599.7 million and a 298 basis points increase in the interest rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in average loans of $282.5 million and an 84 basis points increase from 5.39% in the second quarter of 2022 to 6.23% in the yield earned on loans.

Net interest margin was 3.37% for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 33 basis points from 3.70% in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a 72 basis point increase in the average cost on interest-bearing deposits from 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.47% in the second quarter of 2023. Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased due to increasing market rates and peer bank deposit competition.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $131,000 from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a $128,000 increase in wealth management commissions and an $89,000 increase in fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $125,000 decrease in loan servicing fees due to loan prepayments during the quarter.

Noninterest income decreased by $929,000 from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $757,000 decrease in gain on sale of corporate real estate and a $326,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans due to interest rate hikes that caused decreases in both loans held for sale and gains on loans sold.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.5 million, compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $394,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $537,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $141,000 decrease in legal and other professional fees, partially offset by a $305,000 increase in insurance and regulatory assessments. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses was due to the decreases in payroll tax and 401K contribution related to employees' bonus distribution in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes legal expenses related to the Company's voluntary cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") requests for information as disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 24, 2023.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 29.5% for the second quarter of 2023, 29.4% for the first quarter of 2023, and 29.6% for the second quarter of 2022.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $146.4 million from March 31, 2023, and an increase of $150.0 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $104.8 million decrease in commercial real estate loans, a $24.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, and a $24.3 million decrease in construction and land development loans. The increase from June 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $349.0 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, offset by a $106.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a $99.9 million decrease in construction and land development loans.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's total available-for-sale securities amounted to $391.1 million, including available-for-sale securities maturing in over 12 months of $242.6 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank recorded gross unrealized losses of $32.3 million on its available-for-sale securities compared to gross unrealized losses of $28.7 million as of March 31, 2023 with respect to its available-for-sale securities.

Liquidity and Deposits

Total deposits were $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, which reflected an increase of $24.4 million or 0.8% compared to March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $246.3 million in cash on the balance sheet, which is an increase of $15.6 million or 6.8% from March 31, 2023. In addition, the Company had $893.1 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing availability, Fed fund lines of $92.0 million, $40.8 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $391.0 million in available-for-sale securities that were unpledged. The Company has $95.0 million of loans qualified to be pledged to the FRB. The total of these available sources represents $1.8 billion or 183% of total uninsured deposits or 243% of adjusted uninsured deposits, which excludes ICS and CDARS program deposits and uninsured deposits affiliated with directors and officers of the Company.

Total adjusted uninsured deposits of $724.3 million represented approximately 23% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in the ICS and CDARS program to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. ICS and CDARS program deposits increased to $217.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $116.2 million at March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $42.4 million, or 1.04% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.0 million, or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The $15.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was due to the increase in nonperforming commercial real estate loans of $10.4 million and nonperforming single-family residential loans of $10.1 million, partially offset by commercial real estate loan payoffs or paydowns of $2.0 million and single-family residential loan payoffs or paydowns of $1.9 million.

Special mention loans totaled $24.2 million or 0.76% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $89.0 million, or 2.66% of total loans at March 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly due to upgrade of a large construction loan.

Substandard loans totaled $74.1 million or 2.32% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $77.7 million, or 2.32% of total loans at March 31, 2023. The slight decrease is mainly due to loans paid off.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding non-accrual loans, decreased $7.0 million to $7.2 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $14.3 million as of March 31, 2023. The $7.0 million decrease in past due loans was due to loans that converted to non-accrual status in the aggregate amount of $11.1 million, loans that migrated back to past due for less than 30 days in the amount of $618,000, loan payoffs or paydowns of $595,000, partially offset by new delinquent loans in the aggregate amount of $5.3 million.

Total net charge-offs were $580,000 for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $157,000 in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $53,000 in the same quarter last year.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $43.1 million, or 1.35% of loans held for investment at June 30, 2023, compared with $43.1 million, or 1.29%, of loans held for investment at March 31, 2023.

Dividend Payout and Stock Repurchase

For the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 11, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 31, 2023.

On June 14, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of common stock, of which 433,124 shares remain available. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-8 of the SEC. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2023, and has not repurchased any shares since October 24, 2022 pursuant to this authorization.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $4.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Asian communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the U.S. federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic of foreign financial markets; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access other sources of liquidity; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; the transition away from the London Interbank Offering Rate ("LIBOR") and related uncertainty as well as the risks and costs related to our adopted alternative reference rate, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of future or recent changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate of the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") or other accounting standards setters, including Accounting Standards Update ("ASU" or "Update") 2016-13 (Topic 326, " Measurement of Current Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses Model ("CECL"), which changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; market disruption and volatility; fluctuations in the Bancorp's stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuances of preferred stock; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DFPI (formerly DBO); our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 246,325 $ 230,703 $ 224,736 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents - - 100,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 246,325 230,703 324,736 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 391,116 293,371 358,135 Investment securities held to maturity 5,718 5,722 5,741 Mortgage loans held for sale 555 - - Loans held for investment 3,195,995 3,342,416 3,045,946 Allowance for credit losses (43,092 ) (43,071 ) (34,154 ) Net loans held for investment 3,152,903 3,299,345 3,011,792 Premises and equipment, net 26,600 27,040 27,104 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of life insurance 57,989 57,645 56,642 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 8,702 9,159 10,456 Core deposit intangibles 3,246 3,481 4,248 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 28,677 29,931 25,931 Accrued interest and other assets 66,689 66,589 57,154 Total assets $ 4,075,618 $ 4,110,084 $ 3,969,037 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 585,746 $ 672,177 $ 1,045,009 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 598,546 617,100 868,307 Time deposits, less than $250,000 1,275,476 1,122,687 574,050 Time deposits, greater than or equal to $250,000 715,648 739,098 540,199 Total deposits 3,175,416 3,151,062 3,027,565 FHLB advances 150,000 220,000 250,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 173,874 173,730 173,296 Subordinated debentures 14,829 14,774 14,611 Lease liabilities - operating leases 29,915 31,078 26,823 Accrued interest and other liabilities 31,294 24,683 13,035 Total liabilities 3,575,328 3,615,327 3,505,330 Shareholders' equity: Shareholders' equity 522,623 514,563 479,382 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (22,405 ) (19,878 ) (15,747 ) Total shareholders' equity 500,290 494,757 463,707 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,075,618 $ 4,110,084 $ 3,969,037

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 50,810 $ 49,942 $ 40,157 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 2,112 791 111 Interest on investment securities 3,574 2,536 1,419 Dividend income on FHLB stock 259 265 222 Interest on federal funds sold and other 247 217 429 Total interest income 57,002 53,751 42,338 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 2,778 2,296 844 Interest on time deposits 19,169 13,406 1,506 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 2,550 2,539 2,379 Interest on other borrowed funds 579 1,409 519 Total interest expense 25,076 19,650 5,248 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 31,926 34,101 37,090 Provision for credit losses 380 2,014 915 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,546 32,087 36,175 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,528 1,257 1,480 Gain on sale of loans 18 29 344 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 606 731 472 Unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives (3 ) 10 39 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 344 335 330 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - 757 Total noninterest income 2,493 2,362 3,422 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,327 9,864 9,628 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,430 2,398 2,174 Data processing 1,356 1,299 1,293 Legal and professional 2,872 3,013 2,254 Office expenses 350 375 358 Marketing and business promotion 252 300 501 Insurance and regulatory assessments 809 504 478 Core deposit premium 235 237 277 Other expenses 886 921 649 Total noninterest expense 18,517 18,911 17,612 Income before income taxes 15,522 15,538 21,985 Income tax expense 4,573 4,568 6,508 Net income $ 10,949 $ 10,970 $ 15,477 Net income per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.80 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 18,993,483 18,985,846 19,066,621 Diluted 18,995,100 19,049,685 19,324,253

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 100,752 $ 78,043 Interest on interest-earning deposits 2,903 282 Interest on investment securities 6,110 2,426 Dividend income on FHLB stock 524 449 Interest on federal funds sold and other 464 704 Total interest income 110,753 81,904 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 5,074 1,562 Interest on time deposits 32,575 3,080 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 5,089 4,727 Interest on other borrowed funds 1,988 954 Total interest expense 44,726 10,323 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 66,027 71,581 Provision for credit losses 2,394 1,281 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,633 70,300 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 2,784 2,725 Gain on sale of loans 47 1,518 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 1,337 904 Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivatives 7 (194 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 680 654 Gain on sale of fixed assets - 757 Total noninterest income 4,855 6,364 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,191 18,997 Occupancy and equipment expenses 4,828 4,380 Data processing 2,655 2,551 Legal and professional 5,885 3,260 Office expenses 725 651 Marketing and business promotion 552 808 Insurance and regulatory assessments 1,313 919 Core deposit premium 472 556 Other expenses 1,807 1,549 Total noninterest expense 37,428 33,671 Income before income taxes 31,060 42,993 Income tax expense 9,141 12,899 Net income $ 21,919 $ 30,094 Net income per share Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.54 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 18,989,686 19,221,155 Diluted 19,022,242 19,560,476

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 179,023 $ 2,619 5.87 % $ 110,750 $ 1,272 4.66 % $ 249,738 $ 762 1.22 % Securities Available for sale (2) 348,343 3,547 4.08 % 277,206 2,510 3.67 % 399,321 1,393 1.40 % Held to maturity (2) 5,720 51 3.58 % 5,727 51 3.61 % 5,744 50 3.49 % Mortgage loans held for sale 52 1 6.65 % 88 1 6.45 % 892 13 5.85 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 3,064,633 46,304 6.06 % 3,092,667 44,903 5.89 % 2,663,753 35,207 5.30 % Commercial 207,493 4,503 8.70 % 249,911 5,038 8.18 % 325,861 4,937 6.08 % Total loans held for investment 3,272,126 50,807 6.23 % 3,342,578 49,941 6.06 % 2,989,614 40,144 5.39 % Total interest-earning assets 3,805,264 $ 57,025 6.01 % 3,736,349 $ 53,775 5.84 % 3,645,309 $ 42,362 4.66 % Noninterest-earning assets 244,316 239,956 243,279 Total assets $ 4,049,580 $ 3,976,305 $ 3,888,588 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 59,789 $ 202 1.36 % $ 63,401 $ 108 0.69 % $ 75,637 $ 50 0.27 % Money Market 432,384 2,519 2.34 % 458,824 2,140 1.89 % 631,807 759 0.48 % Saving deposits 111,214 57 0.21 % 120,695 49 0.16 % 148,400 35 0.09 % Time deposits, less than $250,000 1,221,760 12,391 4.07 % 912,694 7,425 3.30 % 553,282 724 0.52 % Time deposits, $250,000 and over 709,803 6,778 3.83 % 762,770 5,981 3.18 % 526,164 782 0.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,534,950 21,947 3.47 % 2,318,384 15,703 2.75 % 1,935,290 2,350 0.49 % FHLB advances 160,220 579 1.45 % 229,778 1,409 2.49 % 182,749 519 1.14 % Long-term debt 173,780 2,194 5.06 % 173,635 2,194 5.12 % 173,201 2,195 5.08 % Subordinated debentures 14,793 356 9.65 % 14,739 344 9.47 % 14,575 184 5.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,883,743 25,076 3.49 % 2,736,536 19,650 2.91 % 2,305,815 5,248 0.91 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 606,015 698,351 1,082,793 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 59,760 49,118 33,377 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 665,775 747,469 1,116,170 Shareholders' equity 500,062 492,300 466,603 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,049,580 $ 3,976,305 $ 3,888,588 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 31,949 2.52 % $ 34,125 2.93 % $ 37,114 3.75 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.70 % 4.08 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 145,075 $ 3,891 5.41 % $ 438,140 $ 1,435 0.66 % Securities Available for sale (2) 312,971 6,057 3.90 % 396,107 2,367 1.21 % Held to maturity (2) 5,724 103 3.63 % 5,996 107 3.60 % Mortgage loans held for sale 70 2 6.55 % 2,265 56 4.99 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 3,078,572 91,208 5.97 % 2,633,237 68,302 5.23 % Commercial 228,585 9,541 8.42 % 353,267 9,685 5.53 % Total loans held for investment 3,307,157 100,749 6.14 % 2,986,504 77,987 5.27 % Total interest-earning assets 3,770,997 $ 110,802 5.93 % 3,829,012 $ 81,952 4.32 % Noninterest-earning assets 242,148 242,261 Total assets $ 4,013,145 $ 4,071,273 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 61,585 $ 310 1.02 % $ 75,519 $ 94 0.25 % Money Market 445,531 4,659 2.11 % 675,758 1,401 0.42 % Saving deposits 115,928 105 0.18 % 146,872 67 0.09 % Time deposits, less than $250,000 1,068,081 19,816 3.74 % 576,792 1,478 0.52 % Time deposits, $250,000 and over 736,140 12,759 3.50 % 548,065 1,602 0.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,427,265 37,649 3.13 % 2,023,006 4,642 0.46 % FHLB advances 194,807 1,988 2.06 % 166,465 954 1.16 % Long-term debt 173,708 4,389 5.10 % 173,129 4,388 5.11 % Subordinated debentures 14,766 700 9.56 % 14,548 339 4.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,810,546 44,726 3.21 % 2,377,148 10,323 0.88 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 651,928 1,191,540 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 54,469 33,846 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 706,397 1,225,386 Shareholders' equity 496,202 468,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,013,145 $ 4,071,273 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 66,076 2.72 % $ 71,629 3.44 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.77 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 26.34 $ 26.05 $ 24.56 Tangible book value (1) $ 22.40 $ 22.10 $ 20.55 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.60 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 8.78 % 9.04 % 13.30 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 10.33 % 10.66 % 15.89 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.35 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.83 % 1.93 % 1.82 % Yield on average earning assets 6.01 % 5.84 % 4.66 % Cost of average total deposits 2.80 % 2.11 % 0.31 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.47 % 2.75 % 0.49 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.49 % 2.91 % 0.91 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Net interest spread 2.52 % 2.93 % 3.75 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.70 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio (2) 53.80 % 51.86 % 43.47 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 27.59 % 27.59 % 17.28 %

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 26.34 $ 24.56 Tangible book value (1) $ 22.40 $ 20.55 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.10% 1.49% Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 8.91% 12.95% Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 10.49% 15.40% Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.24% 0.32% Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.88% 1.67% Yield on average earning assets 5.93% 4.32% Cost of average deposits 2.47% 0.29% Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.13% 0.46% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.21% 0.88% Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.03% 0.02% Net interest spread 2.72% 3.44% Net interest margin 3.53% 3.77% Efficiency ratio (2) 52.80% 43.20% Common stock dividend payout ratio 27.83% 17.95%

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 7,242 $ 14,288 $ 8,346 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.23 % 0.43 % 0.27 % Nonperforming loans $ 41,862 $ 26,436 $ 13,937 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.31 % 0.79 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets $ 42,439 $ 27,013 $ 14,230 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.04 % 0.66 % 0.36 % Special mention loans $ 24,150 $ 89,029 $ 23,281 Special mention loans to total loans 0.76 % 2.66 % 0.76 % Substandard loans $ 74,065 $ 77,688 $ 48,027 Substandard loans to total loans 2.32 % 2.32 % 1.58 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 102.94 % 162.93 % 245.06 % Net charge-offs $ 580 $ 157 $ 53 Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Capital ratios Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.64 % 10.40 % 9.96 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.60 % 11.61 % 10.95 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 16.91 % 16.33 % 14.82 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 17.46 % 16.88 % 15.35 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 25.27 % 24.58 % 22.94 %

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Loan Portfolio Detail As of June 30, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 131,456 4.1 % $ 156,023 4.7 % $ 238,045 7.8 % SBA 53,459 1.7 % 58,531 1.7 % 59,303 1.9 % Construction and land development 256,916 8.0 % 281,203 8.4 % 356,772 11.7 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,183,396 37.0 % 1,288,188 38.5 % 1,160,350 38.1 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,554,713 48.7 % 1,539,982 46.1 % 1,205,732 39.6 % Other loans 16,055 0.5 % 18,489 0.6 % 25,744 0.9 % Total loans (2) $ 3,195,995 100.0 % $ 3,342,416 100.0 % $ 3,045,946 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (43,092 ) (43,071 ) (34,154 ) Total loans, net $ 3,152,903 $ 3,299,345 $ 3,011,792

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures the tangible book value per share to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes these are helpful to investors as additional tool for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 500,290 $ 494,757 $ 463,707 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (3,246 ) (3,481 ) (4,248 ) Tangible common equity $ 425,546 $ 419,778 $ 387,961 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,075,618 $ 4,110,084 $ 3,969,037 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (3,246 ) (3,481 ) (4,248 ) Tangible assets $ 4,000,874 $ 4,035,105 $ 3,893,291 Common shares outstanding 18,995,303 18,992,903 18,881,829 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.64 % 10.40 % 9.96 % Book value per share $ 26.34 $ 26.05 $ 24.56 Tangible book value per share $ 22.40 $ 22.10 $ 20.55

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes these are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights), and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution's capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROTCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,949 $ 15,477 $ 21,919 $ 30,094 Average shareholders' equity 500,062 466,603 496,202 468,739 Adjustments: Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (70,389 ) Core deposit intangible (3,400 ) (4,430 ) (3,517 ) (4,246 ) Adjusted average tangible common equity $ 425,164 $ 390,675 $ 421,187 $ 394,104 Return on average tangible common equity 10.33 % 15.89 % 10.49 % 15.40 %

