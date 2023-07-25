emnify, a leading provider of global cellular connectivity solutions, has announced the launch of its unique IoT eSIM platform. The emnify IoT eSIM, anchored in the eUICC architecture, is a technological first, placing previously inaccessible functionalities in the hands of users, unlocking adaptability and scalability in IoT connectivity.

As an industry pioneer, emnify proudly takes the lead in deploying eSIM as the default SIM platform. This innovative move introduces new functionalities to the emnify IoT SuperNetwork. Available across all form factors, the new emnify IoT eSIM supplies customers with a flexible and reliable cellular connectivity solution. This solution is continuously optimized without the hassle of physically swapping outdated SIM cards. It can also be personalized by customers to meet the needs of specific IoT use cases, such as optimized battery consumption for remote deployments and preferred access technologies for high bandwidth scenarios.

IoT devices often face challenges such as a limited lifespan due to design and power constraints, and the need to adapt to new radio access technologies. The emnify IoT eSIM tackles these issues head-on, providing a technological foundation that's truly future proof. It enables enterprises to update tailored SIM profiles and configurations according to their specific IoT applications and device power requirements. This positions it as an optimal solution for businesses seeking greater operational capabilities beyond the industry's conventional offerings.

"The new emnify IoT eSIM is a generational technology shift, not only in leveraging previously unavailable SIM capabilities, but also in how IoT connectivity is delivered," said Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify. "By overcoming the limitations of how eUICC technology is applied, we make sure that emnify's customers benefit by individualizing SIMs to their needs, and benefit from the most advanced and reliable cellular connectivity solution available."

As a central pillar of emnify's global IoT SuperNetwork, the eSIM platform gives enterprises unrivaled control over their connectivity and seamless integration with their IoT application stack. The launch of the new emnify IoT eSIM platform represents a significant milestone in the IoT industry's evolution. It stands out as the first IoT connectivity service allowing customers to tailor an essential element like the SIM in real-time and at scale. This aligns seamlessly with emnify's mission to become a leader in the cloud-transformation of cellular IoT connectivity.

About emnify

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and new eSIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork® is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide. Founded in 2014, emnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about emnify, please visit www.emnify.com

