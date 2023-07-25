Taste, Connect, Empower - Black Foodie Finder Launches New App to Help Foodies Find Black-Owned Businesses

Black Foodie Finder features over 10,000 black-owned restaurants across the United States, countless recipes, and an online community for like-minded foodies

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Black Foodie Finder is proud to announce the release of its new app designed to help foodies connect with black-owned businesses and restaurants across the United States. The unique and innovative app-based platform features an expansive directory of over 10,000 black-owned restaurants, a search function to find restaurants by location or type, behind-the-scenes content and creator profiles of local Chefs, recipe sharing, community forums, event listings, and much more.

Every culture and community cherishes sacred recipes to pass down from generation to generation, making modern cuisine what it is today. Black Foodie Finder is on a mission to give people a taste of the diverse foods of the diaspora that many black cultures have to offer while creating a tight-knit community dedicated to supporting black-owned businesses.

Black Foodie Finder was created to equip and empower black-owned businesses while simultaneously educating and connecting foodies from around the country on the bevy of foods offered within Black culture. The app's easy-to-use interface allows users the ability to share recipes, connect with other foodies, and attend food events to strengthen the growing community among black foodies and support the growth of black food culture.

"We believe that food is a powerful force for good. It can bring people together, build communities, and create economic opportunities. We also believe that the diaspora of black food culture is one of the most vibrant influential cultures in the world. We want to share that culture with the world and help black-owned food and beverage businesses to succeed." -Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to the community, Black Foodie Finder's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as the new app is launched to the public.

To learn more about Black Foodie Finder, please visit: https://blackfoodiefinder.com/

About Black Foodie Finder

Black Foodie Finder is a platform that supports black entrepreneurs and businesses within the food and beverage industries. Founded in 2020, Black Foodie Finder was created as a hub to empower, connect, and celebrate the diversity and creativity of the Black foodie community. Known for its extensive directory of black-owned restaurants, chefs, and catering services throughout the United States, Black Foodie Finder has become a trusted resource and tight-knit community for like-minded people. Built on the belief that food is a powerful force for good, Black Foodie Finder is on a mission to give people a taste of the diverse foods of the diaspora that many black cultures have to offer while connecting communities and empowering black-owned businesses.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok

Media Contact

Company Name: Black Foodie Finder

Contact Person: Aaliyah Sherie

Website: https://blackfoodiefinder.com

Email: pr@blackfoodiefinder.com

City: Memphis

State: Tennessee

Country: United States

SOURCE: Black Foodie Finder

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770114/Taste-Connect-Empower--Black-Foodie-Finder-Launches-New-App-to-Help-Foodies-Find-Black-Owned-Businesses