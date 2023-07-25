A project combining solar with hydroelectric power at the Bui dam in Ghana has given a massive boost to the country's efforts to provide universal electricity access by 2025. Digital transformation is also reducing the time to resolve technical issues at the dam.Ghana is on track to achieve universal access to electricity for its citizens by 2025 thanks to digital transformation efforts and use of solar power in its energy sector. The Bui Hydro-Solar PV Hybrid (HSH) project, sited at the country's hydroelectric dam in the Banda district of the Bono region, is serving to reinforce the steady ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...