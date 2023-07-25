oemsecrets.com Announces a New Partnership and Giveaway with Arduino

YORK, England, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arduino and oemsecrets.com have partnered together to launch a new feature on the Arduino store website, to display inventory data from Arduino's authorised global distributors on product pages when the Arduino store has no stock.

oemsecrets.com, a leading price comparison site, is proud to announce their partnership with Arduino, the open-source prototyping platform, powering their distributor stock finder to help customers find and buy products from partners including Farnell, Mouser, Digi-Key, RS, Arrow and more.

To coincide with the launch of this new stock finder feature on https://store.arduino.cc/, oemsecrets.com have also launched a summer giveaway offering exciting Arduino prizes sponsored by Farnell, one of Arduino's global authorised distributors.

The giveaway includes 15 of the latest Arduino development boards - the UNO R4 WiFi - the perfect all-in-one tool for makers to venture into boundless creative possibilities.

The competition is running globally until 11th August at 11.59pm BST and gives entrants the chance to win 1 of 15 of the latest Arduino development boards. To enter, visit https://www.oemsecrets.com/pages/win-1-of-15-arduino-uno-r4-wifi-development-boards.

The Arduino UNO R4 WiFi merges the RA4M1 microprocessor from Renesas with the ESP32-S3 from Espressif, has built-in Wi-Fi® and boasts a convenient on-board 12x8 LED matrix and a Qwiic connector.

https://www.oemsecrets.com/pages/win-1-of-15-arduino-uno-r4-wifi-development-boards

Sam Cowley, Founder of oemsecrets.com stated, "We're delighted to announce this latest partnership with Arduino, to further support customers purchasing products on the Arduino store. This added functionality ensures customers can find more inventory availability and order direct from Arduino's global authorised distributor partners with ease. To celebrate the launch this summer, we've also partnered with Farnell and Arduino to give away 15 of the new UNO R4 WiFi's, which we're sure makers will be just as excited about".

Keith Jackson, Trade Marketing Manager at Arduino stated "the oemsecrets stock visibility further enhances the customer experience when visiting the Arduino store. If for any reason we've gone out of stock it's great to see that customers can instantly see where they can get hold of an Arduino in stock for their next project or solution from one of our distribution partners."

About oemsecrets.com

Since 2010, oemsecrets.com has helped to improve the way electronic parts are searched and purchased online. The price comparison site takes pride in offering a free part search engine and BoM tool that helps buyers save time and money when sourcing electronic components. Upon entering a manufacturer part number or parts list, users are quickly able to compare distributor prices and inventory from suppliers including RS, Farnell, Mouser, Digi-Key, Avnet, Arrow and many more. The company also offers marketing and development solutions to support electronics engineers, manufacturers, and distributors. For more information, visit www.oemsecrets.com.

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a global community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes approximately 30 million active users.

About Farnell

Farnell is a global technology leader with over 80 years in the high service distribution of technology products and solutions for electronic system design, production, maintenance and repair. Farnell uses this experience to support its broad customer base, from hobbyists to engineers, maintenance engineers and buyers as 'The Development Distributor', working with leading brands and start-ups to develop new products for market, and supporting the industry as it seeks to develop the current and next generation of engineers.

Contact:

Sam Cowley

Email: info@oemsecrets.com

